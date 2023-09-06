The Bandys Trojans (6-3, 3-0) won their fourth straight volleyball match on Tuesday, improving their conference record to 3-0. The win came at home against the Lincolnton Wolves (6-2, 1-2) in straight sets (27-25, 25-22, 25-18).

The back-and-forth match finally began to break open for Bandys in the third game. Up to that point, no team had led by more than three. Bandys rattled off 9 of the next 12 points to open up a 12-6 game three lead.

Bandys finished the final game with a 25-18 victory to take the match.

In the first game of the match, during the Trojans’ third game point, junior outside hitter Molly Smith finally ended a long rally with a hard spike for a win.

Smith led Bandys with 11 kills and nine digs. Reagan Howard had 27 assists and Camdyn Earnhardt and Caroline Rhodes notched three aces each.

Hickory 3, Foard 0

The Hickory Red Tornadoes (4-3, 2-1) improved to 4-3 on the season with a straight sets (25-15, 25-15, 25-16) win over the Fred T. Foard Tigers (3-6, 2-1) on Tuesday. The Tigers came into the match off of a close loss to Watauga last week.

On Tuesday, however, Foard couldn’t get anything going against Hickory as the Red Tornadoes took the first game 25-15 and never looked back. Hickory improves to 4-3 on the season, winning three in a row after a shaky start. Hickory will put that winning streak on the line against Watauga (6-1) on Wednesday at home.

West Lincoln 3, Bunker Hill 0

The Bunker Hill Bears (1-5, 1-2) fell to 1-2 in conference play in a straight-sets loss to the West Lincoln Rebels (1-6, 1-2) on Tuesday. The loss comes on the heels of the Bears’ first victory of the season, a 3-2 win at West Caldwell (0-7, 0-2) on Aug. 31.

Maiden 3, West Caldwell 0

The Maiden Blue Devils (7-3, 0-3) beat the West Caldwell Warriors on the road Tuesday in straight sets (25-10,25-14,25-10). The win is the fourth straight for Maiden who also won at home against West Lincoln on Thursday night in straight sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-22). Payton Miller had 18 kills and 12 digs in that game for the Blue Devils.

St. Stephens 3, Statesville 0

The St. Stephens Indians (5-2, 2-1) rebounded from a Thursday loss to Ashe County to improve to 5-2 overall with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-9) victory over the Statesville Greyhounds on Tuesday.

Newton-Conover 3, East Burke 0

The Newton-Conover Red Devils improved to 3-0 in conference play with a straight sets win (25-20, 25-12, 34-32) at home against the East Burke Cavaliers on Tuesday. The victory is the third straight for Newton-Conover including a marathon 3-2 victory (23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 15-8) over Lincolnton last week.