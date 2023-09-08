The Bandys Trojans are off to a solid 6-4 start on the volleyball court, including four wins in a row and a big straight-sets victory over a 6-3 Lincolnton team on Tuesday.

Despite this early success, head coach Carlee Belk said she thinks she has yet to see the best her players can deliver.

“We are having a hard time staying consistent, that’s the frustration right now,” she said. “I’m keeping the girls positive, finding an offense and defense that work, and then just playing more consistently; not playing with teams but playing to our full potential every match.”

Belk is putting her Trojans to the test this weekend with a trip to the annual Kings Mountain Invitational. Over the course of the two-day tournament, the Trojans will play up to six matches against some of the top volleyball teams in the western half of the state. Foremost on Belk’s mind, a McMichael team that went 37-3 and won the 2A state championship last year. The Trojans face McMichael (7-2) in their second match of the tournament after an opener against Mallard Creek (4-4).

“I know that they’re very, very talented,” she said. “That’s the game I’m most anticipating, but I know every team there is going to have a lot of talent.”

McMichael doesn’t look quite as daunting this year with six seniors from last year’s squad graduating. Still, Belk said her team is going to have to give everything they have on every play to do well this weekend in Kings Mountain.

“One of our big pushes this year is ‘no plays off,’ the thought that every play counts,” she said. “We can’t afford to take a play off."

She added, "I think, this weekend, whether we have stuck to that so far or not, I think that’s the only thing that’s going to get us by.”

Anchoring this year’s Trojans are a pair of young outside hitters, Junior Molly Smith and freshman Gracyn Hollifield. At 5’8”, Smith isn’t the tallest hitter around, but she is capable of lifting off, stretching out and getting well above the net. This, along with her near perfect timing has earned her 75 kills so far this year.

Her freshman counterpart, Hollifield, could be mistaken for Smith's slightly taller, younger sister – same tall wiry frame (5’9” and still growing), same blonde hair, and same ability to get above the net. Hollifield has added another 50 kills for Bandys this year.

Rounding out the team is a group of talented role players. Senior setter Reagan Howard had 27 assists Tuesday against Lincolnton. Camdyn Earnhardt and Caroline Rhodes are a pair of multi-purpose threats who can dig to extend a volley or quickly end one at either the service line or the net.

Regardless of this weekend’s outcome, Belk said the experience is going to make them a better squad in the competitive CVAC 2A.

“For two straight days, we’re going to be playing, hopefully, point-for-point with really good teams,” she said. “I think it’ll be great prep for us as we go closer to the end of the season and into the playoffs. But I think we’re going to learn a lot too – learn a lot and see a lot of good volleyball.”