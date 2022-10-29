Volleyball teams ready for state quarterfinals

As the North Carolina High School Athletic Association volleyball playoff reaches the halfway point to crowning titlists in all four classifications, three area conference teams remain in the fight to raise the trophy next Saturday.

Western Foothills 3A Conference foes Fred T. Foard and North Iredell remain on course to face each other in the 3A West final for a second year in a row, though their respective opponents will have plenty to say about that outcome. Meanwhile, after sweating out a close call at home, Watauga has now gained home-court advantage through Tuesday’s 4A West final.

These are three programs that are used to being in this position — three wins down, three to go. Here is a preview of each of today’s quarterfinal matches:

NCHSAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENTSCHEDULE: 4th round: Saturday, Oct. 29; Regionals: Tuesday, Nov. 1; State championship: Saturday, Nov. 5

3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENTNo. 10 Fred T. Foard (21-7) at No. 3 Kings Mountain (27-2), 2 p.m.

About Fred T. Foard (Western Foothills 3A Conference runner-up, 81-30 NCHSAA playoffs, 8 state titles (last 2020))

Coach: Meredith Lombardi

Key players: S/MH: Averie Dale, Sr. (Lenoir-Rhyne commit). OH: Laney Craig (Catawba Valley Community College commit); Maya Beatty, Sr. MH: Taylor Ramseur, Jr. L: Natigan Crutchfield, Sr.

Playoff schedule:

10/22 vs. No. 23 South Rowan (3-0); 10/25 at No. 7 Oak Grove (3-0); 10/27 at No. 2 West Rowan (3-2).

Averie Dale continued to assert her will in the tournament, leading Foard to a five-set win over West Rowan in the last round. After a triple-double in the second-round win at Oak Grove, the senior middle hitter had another big night with a team high of 20 kills to go with 19 digs and 32 assists as she led the Tigers in a five-set win at West Rowan. Also in the match, Laney Craig had 16 kills and 18 digs and Maya Beatty had nine kills and 24 digs. Camryn Partin shared setter duties with Dale and dished out 27 assists. Crutchfield led all Tigers with 45 digs.

With the win on Thursday, Foard improved to 2-6 against teams that made it to the Sweet 16 and beyond. Three of the seven losses this season have come against unbeaten North Iredell and two more against 4A Sweet 16 combatants Watauga and Marvin Ridge. The other win came in a sweep at South Iredell, which currently is in the 4A state quarterfinals.

This is the sixth straight season the Tigers have reached this round. Another win will put them in their fourth regional final in a row.

Coach’s comments: “I have been impressed so far in the playoffs by our grit, the little extra toughness, the mentality of not letting the ball hit the floor. All of the players have stood out. I can’t say just one or two, they are all showing up right now.”

About Kings Mountain (Big South 3A Conference champion, tournament champion, 45-33 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles, 1998, 2001)

Coach: Heather Pasour

Key players: OH: Meile Songalia, Jr.; MH: Myracle Davis, Jr.; L: Caroline Barber, Sr. S: Camden Pasour, Fr.

Playoff schedule: 10/22 vs. No. 30 North Davidson (3-0); 10/25 vs. No. 14 East Lincoln (3-0); 10/27 vs. West Henderson (3-1)

After losing the second set, the Mountaineers won the third 25-23 and used that momentum with the home crowd to eliminate West Henderson in four sets.

Songalia and Davis have combined to average 10 kills per set this season. Pasour leads the team in assists and aces. The Mountaineers enter today’s match with 19 wins in a row.

Last season, the Mountaineers reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006 before their elimination by North Iredell. In between the Elite Eight appearances, Kings Mountain won six postseason matches total.

Series history: This is the first meeting between these two squads since Foard defeated the Mountaineers in 2016. Kings Mountain grabbed the three matches prior, dating back to 2013. The last playoff match between the schools came in 2006, when Kings Mountain won in a sweep.

Next up: No. 4 North Henderson (25-3) or No. 1 North Iredell (30-0)

No. 4 North Henderson (25-3) at No. 1 North Iredell (30-0), 2 p.m.

About North Iredell (Western Foothills 3A Conference champion, 55-27 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2008, 2017))

Coach: Dave Markland

Key players: OH: Emma Norris, Sr. (East Carolina commit); Madeline Sigmon, Sr. (Alabama-Birmingham commit). S: Ailena Mykins, Sr.; Tilley Collins (Queens University commit). MB: Kaydan Flowers, So.; Emily Campbell, Sr. (Anderson University commit).

Playoff schedule: 10/22 vs. No. 32 West Charlotte (3-0); 10/25 vs. No. 16 Franklin (3-0); 10/27 vs. Lake Norman Charter (3-0).

It’s not surprising that North Iredell has swept its three playoff opponents, running its total to 25 on the season. Perhaps it’s also not surprising that the Raiders have held their three playoff opponents to single digits in seven of the nine sets with only one score getting above 12, for North Iredell pretty well has dominated everyone. In looking at the names of the teams the Raiders have swept this season, it could already be argued that North Iredell is just warming up for the finals. Of the teams that made it to the 3A and 4A Sweet 16, the Raiders are 13-0 with eight sweeps. With three Division I commits in hand, it could be that a team will need to play a perfect match to beat the Raiders.

Coach’s comments: “The girls have done an excellent job of preparing for and staying focused on the upcoming match — one round at a time — and have avoided the temptation or mistake of looking ahead. Each player in our lineup has played very well and contributed to the success we have enjoyed to this point.”

About North Henderson (Mountain 7 co-champion, tournament champion, 36-25 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Sue Moon

Key players: OH: Ty Case, Sr.; Bailey Rowe, Jr. MH: Peyton Taylor, Jr. DS: Lily Marsh, Sr.. S: Brittany Knox, Sr.

Playoff schedule: 10/22 vs. No. 29 Stuart Cramer (3-0); 10/25 vs. No. 13 East Rowan (3-0); 10/27 vs. No. 12 Forestview (3-0).

Rowe and Case each put down 16 kills with Knox dealing out seven aces to lead the Knights to their 20th sweep of the season in a win over Forestview on Thursday. Rowe and Case have sparked the attack all season for North Henderson, each nearing the 400-kill mark for the year. Knox, Rowe and Marsh each have 50 or more aces on the season. With Marsh leading the way, the same trio are in the top three on the team in digs.

Series history: North Iredell swept a nonconference team at North Henderson earlier this season. Otherwise, in the playoffs, the teams have split the last two contests. North Henderson defeated the Raiders in five sets back in 2014, followed by a sweep two years later by North Iredell.

Next up: No. 10 Fred T. Foard (21-7) or No. 3 Kings Mountain (27-2)

4A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

No. 3 Sun Valley (27-2) at No. 2 Watauga (23-2), 2 p.m.

About Watauga (Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion, 70-39 NCHSAA playoff)

Coach: Kim Pryor

Key players: OH: Caroline Farthing (Appalachian State commit) Sr.; Brooke Scheffler (Furman commit) Sr. RS: Faith Watson, Sr. S: Cam Norris, So. L: Kenzie Baldwin, Sr.

Playoff schedule: 10/22 vs. No. 31 Alexander Central (3-0); 10/25 vs. No. 18 Mallard Creek (3-0); 10/27 vs. Marvin Ridge (3-2).

The Pioneers bulled over Marvin Ridge 25-15 in the first set, survived a close second set, then finally closed out the visiting Mavericks in five sets in front of a rowdy crowd at home.

Watauga has a group of seniors that has been through about everything the playoffs can throw at them. Farthing and Scheffler are Division I caliber hitters that control the nets — the pair average over 10.5 kills per set. Scheffler along with Norris split the setter duties. And everybody hits the floor on defense, with four players that have over 250 digs for the season, including the big hitters Farthing and Scheffler.

This is the eighth visit to the quarterfinals by the Pioneers since 2006 and they’ve won three of the previous seven times. With a veteran group and home court at their disposal until the finals, it could be that Watauga finally makes the first trip to the finals since 1998.

Coach’s comments: “Our team has shown incredible resilience both on and off the court during our playoff run. When they pull together and rely on each other, they can overcome any challenge.”

About Sun Valley (Southern Carolina 4A co-champions, tournament champion, 13-21 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Gabriela Garcia

Key players: OH: Aaliyah Mitchell, Sr.; Hailey Pearce, Sr. RS: Riley Parker, Fr. S: Amaya Hall, Sr.

Playoff schedule: 10/22 vs. No. 30 Hickory Ridge (3-0); 10/25 vs. No. 14 Cox Mill (3-1); vs. No. 6 Ardrey Kell (3-2).

The Spartans had to rally from down 2-1 in sets before finally putting away Ardrey Kell 15-12 in the fifth set.

Mitchell and Pearce do it all at the net and along the backline. The pair are the top two on the team in kills, digs and serve receiving for the Spartans. Mitchell is effective as a server with 99 aces recorded prior to Thursday’s match against Ardrey Kell. Parker, Hall and Pearce are at 50 more aces. Hall is the main setter averaging 10.5 assists per set.

This is the first quarterfinal round for the Spartans since at least 2006 (the last brackets made available by the NCSAAA).

Series history: Watauga swept Sun Valley in the second round of the 3A playoffs back in 2018.

Next up: No. 8 South Iredell (18-8) or No. 4 Hough (24-3)