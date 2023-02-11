NEWTON — On a night that saw the Fred T. Foard boys basketball team honor its seniors, it was a freshman that made the biggest shot. Despite trailing at the end of the first, second and third quarters, a 3-pointer from Noah VanBeurden with 7.6 seconds remaining lifted St. Stephens to a 52-49 victory over the Tigers on Friday night at Jerry Copas Gym.

The win was the Indians’ third over Foard this season, all by four points or less. St. Stephens also won 54-50 during December’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College before edging the Tigers 53-52 at home last month.

Now the Indians head into the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament with two wins in a row, an overall record of 11-13 and a league mark of 6-8. Meanwhile, Foard is now 4-20 overall and 4-10 in Western Foothills 3A play following its fifth straight defeat.

“I told (Foard) Coach (Nolan Whitener) whenever we went through the line, I said, ‘Man, I feel like this is gonna give me a heart attack one night,’” St. Stephens coach Patrick Smith said of Friday’s contest. “Because it’s close every night and the teams battle, give great credit to Foard for that, they battled like crazy and No. 10 (Preston Neel) stepped up and made some massive shots. Every time I felt like we had the momentum and stuff like that they just kept hitting shot after shot after shot, and at the end of the day that’s a testament to them.

“These are two gritty teams that just get down and do the little things, and talking about our guys, we’re never out of it,” he added. “... I knew that we were gonna keep fighting and keep grinding and stuff like that, and that’s just a testament to our seniors, they’re just tough, gritty kids. We don’t meet the eye test when we walk in the gym or anything like that, but every night we’re gonna give you everything we’ve got and that’s what I really took from tonight. We were just gritty — their senior night, big atmosphere, big crowd — and find a way to win a game like this.”

St. Stephens’ James Tate got the scoring started with a straightaway jumper from the free-throw line, but Foard’s Neel — one of three seniors recognized along with Christian Henry and Brady Delvechio — responded with a spinning floater at the other end. After Dayton Anderson countered with a floater of his own for the Indians, Neel scored again to tie things at 4-all in the early going.

The Indians registered six of the next eight points before Foard closed the opening quarter on an 11-2 run. Neel converted a three-point play prior to a pair of free throws from Anderson, but a driving layup from Henry and 3s from Neel and Aiden Ollis pushed the Tigers’ lead to 17-12 entering the second period.

Anderson quickly evened the score at 17 apiece thanks to a putback off his own miss and a left-corner 3 off a kick-out from Tate. However, Foard put together a 9-0 spurt that included triples from Holden Caldwell, Carson Bess and Neel.

Two free throws from Anderson at the 5:29 mark of the second quarter cut the deficit to 26-19, while a right-wing trey from VanBeurden and a Tate putback brought St. Stephens within a single basket. Nevertheless, Foard answered with a layup from Davie Hartsoe and a reverse layup from Neel to restore order, although the Indians battled back to within two at 32-30 heading into halftime.

St. Stephens then grabbed the lead to start the second half, as Peyton Young scored off an assist from VanBeurden before a driving layup from Anderson made it 34-32. A Neel 3 gave the lead back to Foard, but a Young layup and two foul shots from Anderson put the Indians up 38-35 before Graham Orndoff nailed a deep 3 and Neel made a free throw to give the Tigers a 39-38 advantage through three quarters.

Momentum continued to swing back and forth in the final frame, which included three ties and five lead changes. With Foard leading 49-47 with less than two minutes remaining, Anderson recorded the tying layup. Shortly thereafter, St. Stephens got the ball back and called a timeout with 1:20 to play.

The Indians then proceeded to run an entire minute off the clock before calling another timeout with 20.5 seconds left. Following the stoppage, the ball was inbounded to Anderson, who found VanBeurden in the right corner for his third and final 3 of the contest with 7.6 seconds to play. From there, Neel was able to get off a half-court heave just before the buzzer, but his attempt was too strong as St. Stephens escaped with a three-point triumph.

Smith admitted that VanBeurden “didn’t play his best game of the season,” but his confidence in the freshman never wavered.

“I kept looking at him because I knew he had it in him,” said Smith. “He’s got that ‘it’ factor that you talk about where there is no stage too big for Noah, and I was gonna ride with him until the end. I knew he had it in him and I was waiting for the moment and they executed down the stretch.

“Dayton Anderson trusts his teammates, he comes off the screen and absolutely executes great,” he continued. “Defense comes to Dayton, he had a heck of a night too, and he kicks it to him and Noah just steps up, steps right into it and knocks it down. That’s a big shot for a freshman.”

Anderson led St. Stephens with 20 points, while VanBeurden had nine, Young and Dalton Pyatte finished with seven apiece and Tate scored six. As for Foard, it received a game-high 25 points from Neel to go with seven from Orndoff and five from Caldwell.

St. Stephens is the No. 5 seed for the Western Foothills 3A tournament and is scheduled to visit fourth-seeded North Iredell in Monday’s opening round, while the sixth-seeded Tigers will travel to third-seeded North Lincoln.

GIRLS

St. Stephens 46, Fred T. Foard 35

Despite building an early double-digit lead, the Indians got all they could handle from the Tigers. St. Stephens was up 19-8 after the opening quarter and 24-15 at the half before Foard rallied to trail by just one at 32-31 entering the fourth period. The Tigers then took their first and only lead of the night on a basket from Davoney Dellinger to begin the fourth, but St. Stephens responded with a 10-0 run to regain control and ultimately won by an 11-point final margin.

Kennedy Blevins scored seven of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, while Molli Harris had six of her 12 points as the duo scored all but one of the Indians’ points in the period. Aubrey Gibbs added nine points for St. Stephens (17-7, 11-3 Western Foothills 3A) on Friday, including the remaining fourth-quarter point.

Foard’s leading scorer was Imani Ikard with eight points, while Taylor Ramseur had six and Davoney Dellinger scored five. The Tigers (11-13, 5-9) honored seniors Alyssa Smith (four points) and Samaria Tipps (two points) before the game.

“They’re two of our ball-handlers, two of our players that usually keep their composure, and when things are maybe not going our way, we can count on them to kind of weather the storm and make good decisions even if things seem like they’re headed in the wrong direction,” St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett said of the play of Blevins and Harris down the stretch. “They stepped up and they took care of the ball, they attacked the basket and knocked down some free throws and they kind of set their own pace for that fourth quarter, so that was important, those two are important players to have on the team.”

Second-seeded St. Stephens hosts seventh-seeded North Lincoln in Monday’s opening round of the Western Foothills 3A tournament, while fifth-seeded Foard travels to fourth-seeded Hickory.

GIRLS

St. Stephens;19;05;08;14;—;46

Fred T. Foard;08;07;16;04;—;35

St. Stephens — Kennedy Blevins 18, Molli Harris 12, Aubrey Gibbs 9, Sydney Barkley 4, Allie Reid 2, Kennedy Moulton 1.

Fred T. Foard — Imani Ikard 8, Taylor Ramseur 6, Davoney Dellinger 5, Kinzer Abernathy 4, Alyssa Smith 4, Leah Akel 2, Lindsey Cook 2, Gabriela Sutcliffe 2, Samaria Tipps 2.

BOYS

St. Stephens; 12;18;08;14;—;52

Fred T. Foard;17;15;07;10;—;49

St. Stephens — Dayton Anderson 20, Noah VanBeurden 9, Dalton Pyatte 7, Peyton Young 7, James Tate 6, Jordan Twitty 2, Ajay Swisher 1.

Fred T. Foard — Preston Neel 25, Graham Orndoff 7, Holden Caldwell 5, Christian Henry 4, Carson Bess 3, Aiden Ollis 3, Davie Hartsoe 2.