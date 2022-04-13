Upset-minded Red Tornadoes strike again, top St. Stephens 2-1

The Hickory baseball team is running a gauntlet of the top teams in the Western Foothills 3A Conference to open the second half of the season and is thus far unscathed. The Red Tornadoes beat a first-place team and top-five 3A West Region team for the second straight game on Tuesday night with a 2-1 masterpiece over visiting St. Stephens.

After knocking off North Lincoln on Friday, Hickory rode the right arm of Will Banks on Tuesday. Banks went six-plus innings, allowed just one hit, struck out five and walked six. Lefty Blake Kiser came on in the seventh to preserve the victory, which gave the Red Tornadoes a record of 8-6 overall and 5-5 in league play.

“Whoo, we are (thrilled),” said ecstatic Hickory coach David Craft. “We threw the ball well. Will gave us six great innings and Blake came in and did great. Made some good defensive plays and got some timely hits.”

Banks, who will continue his pitching career at Davidson College, was extremely efficient with his offerings. He needed just 94 pitches to get one batter into the seventh inning before turning the ball over to Kiser. The lone hit he gave up was a leadoff single to Josh Barkley in the third inning. He worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth to keep the Indians off the board.

“Two really good pitching performances. Will Banks — hats off to him. He threw a great game,” said St. Stephens coach Jimmy Bowman. “Made pitches when he had to. He won it. Kiser came in and did his job and held us there. I thought we had our chances. We just didn’t come through at the end.”

Although tagged with the loss, Indians hurler Peyton Young was every bit as impressive as his Hickory counterpart. Young threw four innings of one-run, three-hit baseball. He fanned six and walked a pair.

“Hats off to our guys,” Bowman said. “Peyton pitched his butt off and did a great job for us. He competed and that’s all we can ask. He gave us a chance to win.”

The two starters were not the only players to turn in all-star performances as both teams played errorless and at times spectacular defense.

Hickory’s Dean Hall opened the Red Tornadoes’ second at-bat with a screaming line drive that had extra bases written on it as it headed toward the right-field corner. But Barkley, the Indians’ first baseman, made a diving stop to keep Hall off the base paths.

For the Red Tornadoes, second baseman Will Prince stole base hits from the Indians in each of the first three innings by venturing into the outfield each time.

In the first inning, he tracked down a dying quail into right field off the bat of Justin Skewes. In the second frame, he raced behind second base into center field to retire Will Everett with a runner on first and end the inning.

Then in the third inning, Prince made a spectacular catch over his shoulder in shallow center field, whirled and fired to second to double off the St. Stephens runner and end that inning as well.

“Wow! Just unbelievable,” said Craft. “He (Prince) came out and made every play. Just really proud of him.”

The game was scoreless into the bottom of the fourth. Kiser drew a one-out walk before Young struck out the next batter. Then hot-hitting Dashawn Medley roped a double into the left-field alley all the way to the fence and Kiser raced around the bases all the way from first with the game’s first run.

“He (Medley) sure has,” Craft said, acknowledging Medley’s penchant for big hits of late. “It’s good to see that. To get the lead was really big.”

The Indians’ best opportunity came in the fifth when Banks’ control took a brief hiatus. He walked the bases full with one out. But the Hickory fireballer came up with a crucial strikeout and squelched the threat with a fly out to right field.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Red Tornadoes added what turned out to be a very important insurance run against Indians reliever Omar Cruz. Boone Herman smashed a one-out double to left and finished the circuit around the bases thanks to a pair of wild pitches.

St. Stephens did get on the board in its final turn at the plate.

Young drew a leadoff walk to end Banks’ time on the mound, then swiped second with one out. Barkley sent a ground ball into the hole on the right side. First baseman Eli Rose went to his right to get the ball and flipped to Kiser covering for the important second out. Kiser, hustling on contact, scored all the way from second on the play.

Kiser got the final out of the game on a one-hopper back to the mound.

“We talk about hunting the fastball. I felt like some fastballs got by we could have really hit,” Bowman said. “We had our approach; we had our plan. Early on we did that and looked good. At the end of the night, 2-1, it was there.”

It was just the third loss of the season for St. Stephens and all have come by the same 2-1 score. The Indians moved to 13-3 overall and 8-2 in the Western Foothills 3A, just one game behind Fred T. Foard (9-1 in league play) for the top spot in the conference standings. St. Stephens entered the game ranked fourth in the 3A West Region.

Craft has noticed some growth in his team after some early struggles.

“You know, they have (grown up),” Craft said. “We’ve got some great senior leadership. That really helps.”

St. Stephens hosts North Lincoln tonight in a battle of the squads tied for second place in the Western Foothills 3A. Meanwhile, Hickory travels to North Iredell on Thursday.

Both St. Stephens and Hickory will also participate in next week's Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. The event returns for the first time since 2019.

St. Stephens;000;000;1;—;1;1;0

Hickory;000;110;X;—;2;5;0

WP: Will Banks

LP: Peyton Young

Sv: Blake Kiser