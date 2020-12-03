Updated schedules released for local teams

The South Fork 2A Conference released new volleyball schedules for Maiden and Bandys earlier this week following the recent quarantines for both teams.

Maiden had two matches postponed last week, a road match at Lake Norman Charter on Nov. 23 and a home contest against North Lincoln on Nov. 24. Other affected contests for the Blue Devils include this past Tuesday’s road match at East Lincoln and this Friday’s road contest at Newton-Conover, which was originally scheduled for Thursday prior to last week’s announcement.

Maiden will now host Lake Norman Charter next Monday, reversing the match location from the original schedule. The match location for the matchup with Lake Norman Charter was also reversed from the original schedule, with that contest slated to take place at Maiden on Dec. 14.

The Blue Devils’ home match against North Lincoln will now be held on Dec. 29. Furthermore, the road contest at Newton-Conover has been pushed back to Dec. 17.

As for Bandys, its road match at West Lincoln originally scheduled for Tuesday will now be played next Wednesday, while its home contest against Lake Norman Charter originally set for tonight will now take place on Dec. 16. In addition, the Trojans’ road match at North Lincoln originally scheduled for next Tuesday will now be played on Dec. 11.