Following the final regular season games on Friday, fortunes have risen and fallen for high school basketball teams across the state. Conference tournament week lies ahead with a last chance for teams to shore up a preferred seed, or even make the field.

This is the latest snapshot to give area fans an idea of where their teams stand for the state playoffs. Brackets will be released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association next Saturday.

This projection is as of Saturday night, Feb. 11th. The next one will be published following the first round of all the tournaments, which concludes for this area on Tuesday, prior to the start of Wednesday’s semifinals.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the NCHSAA:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

4A GIRLS

In: No. 2 Watauga vs. No. 31 Cuthbertson; No. 13 Alexander Central vs. No. 20 TC Roberson

Out: No. 36 South Caldwell.

Discussion: Watauga’s win over Ashe County pushed the Pioneers ahead of Asheville for the No. 2 spot. With the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference having two 4A teams in the top 10 and all three 3A teams in the top 12, Watauga, which has played the toughest schedule by winning percentage (.723) in the 4A West Region, would likely solidify that spot with wins in the conference tournament.

Alexander Central snapped a four-game losing streak with a win at Freedom, which bumped the Cougars back up to 13th. Like Watauga, a strong conference tournament helps the Cougars in their quest to get a home playoff game.

4A BOYS

In: No. 8 Alexander Central vs. No. 25 Weddington; No. 26 Watauga at No. 7 Grimsley

Out: No. 35 South Caldwell.

Discussion: A loss at Freedom on Friday did nothing to change Alexander Central’s seed position, as the Cougars’ RPI of 19th has them well behind seventh-seeded Piedmont, which is 10th in the RPI, and well behind A.C. Reynolds, which will have the last seed for a conference leader at No. 9, a bump up from its RPI of 24th. What is staring the Cougars in the face is a possible first-round matchup with defending 4A state champion Weddington — certainly not an enviable task.

Watauga’s win over Ashe County moved the Pioneers up to a 26th seed.

3A GIRLS

In: No. 2 East Lincoln vs. No. 31 North Buncombe or Enka or Erwin; No. 3 Hibriten vs. No. 30 Foard; No. 9 Ashe County vs. No. 24 St. Stephens; No. 12 Freedom vs. No. 21 Lake Norman Charter; No. 16 North Iredell vs. No. 17 Franklin; No. 25 Hickory at No. 8 Parkwood.

Out: No. 42 Statesville; No. 44 North Lincoln; No. 55 West Iredell.

Discussion: With seven losses in its last nine games, Foard has reached the end of edge of the playoff picture in the 3A West. Although the Tigers' RPI is 30th, it is the last wild card spot available. The Tigers go to Hickory on Monday. Win or lose, they’ll need to keep an eye on a first-round tournament game in the Mid-Piedmont 3A conference between Central Davidson and Montgomery Central on Tuesday. Central Davidson is the team closest to the Tigers.

The uncertainty of who East Lincoln might play has to do with three teams in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference. The three 3A teams — Enka, Erwin and North Buncombe — all finished the season tied for the one allotted 3A spot, all with 2-10 records. Because all three split their conference games against the other two, and all three have the exact same record against all the other conference foes, the team that advances the farthest in the conference tournament will get the 3A bid. If all three lose in the first round, which appears to be likely, the conference will have to break the tie with a set of play-in games, or another means agreeable to the conference members.

Freedom’s loss to Alexander Central nudged the Patriots from 10th to 12th. Ashe County, Hickory and St. Stephens remain in their same spots. North Iredell remains in a spot for a home game as a 16th seed.

3A BOYS

In: No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 31 Pisgah; No. 3 Freedom vs. No. 30 East Henderson; No. 17 East Lincoln at No. 16 Huss, No. 19 North Lincoln at No. 14 Concord; No. 23 North Iredell at No. 10 Ben L. Smith; No. 25 Hibriten at No. 8 Southern Guilford; No. 29 Ashe County at No. 4 Enka.

Out: No. 44 Fred T. Foard; No. 49 Statesville; No. 52 West Iredell.

Discussion: The good news from Friday is St. Stephens got its win over Foard. The bad news is, although Pisgah lost at East Henderson, strength of schedule being what it is, the Black Bears actually moved ahead of St. Stephens.

The Indians' RPI is actually No. 33, but the team ahead of them at 32nd, Oak Grove, cannot make the playoffs ahead of North Davidson, which sits at 34th, because Oak Grove finished behind North Davidson in the standings. Oak Grove will play North Davidson Tuesday night in the first round of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference tournament. So, for now, St. Stephens holds the spot.

Also, keep in mind, Pisgah (31st) cannot make the playoffs ahead of East Henderson (30th) because the Bears finished behind East Henderson in the standings. However, Pisgah’s fate will be left in the hands of other teams, as its conference only has four teams in that tournament. East Henderson is fourth and will play, while fifth-place Pisgah sits at home.

Another factor in the larger picture, West Charlotte, which will be the 3A representative from the Queen City Conference, dropped below .500 overall (11-12) and is now seeded with the other non-league winners. That drops the Lions from a 10th seed to 20th at this point. That could prove a problem for a team getting a home game against the defending 3A state champions.

Hickory and Freedom remain stable as second and third seeds. East Lincoln’s win Friday over North Lincoln and West Charlotte’s drop pushed the Mustangs up to 17th and the edge of a home playoff game.

2A GIRLS

In: No. 4 East Burke vs. No. 29 Walkertown; No. 13 Newton-Conover vs. No. 20 Trinity; No. 19 West Lincoln at No. 14 Forbush; No. 28 Maiden at No. 5 Lincoln Charter; No. 30 Bandys at No. 3 Salisbury.

Out: No. 41 Lincolnton; No. 45 Patton; No. 47 West Caldwell; No. 50 Bunker Hill.

Discussion: Bandys moved off the cliff of the playoff abyss with a win over Bunker Hill. A win at West Lincoln on Monday would probably make the Trojans feel better.

Otherwise, not much movement for area teams, with the exception of East Burke, which swapped with Salisbury and is now fourth. If that holds, it could mean another matchup with CVAC foe Newton-Conover in the second round.

2A BOYS

In: No. 3 West Caldwell vs. No. 30 West Stanly; No. 11 Maiden vs. No. 22 East Surry; No. 21 Newton-Conover at No. 12 Shelby; No. 27 Patton at No. 6 Salisbury; No. 31 Lincolnton at No. 2 Reidsville.

Out: No. 36 Bandys; No. 39 West Lincoln; No. 43 Bunker Hill; No. 47 East Burke.

Discussion: Bandys' loss at Bunker Hill on Friday likely put the nail in the coffin for the Trojans' playoff chances, and they’ll likely need to win the CVAC tournament to make the field.

Despite a home loss to West Lincoln on Friday, Lincolnton currently holds the final wild card spot. A win at home over an improving Bunker Hill team likely improves the Wolves' chances over chasers McMichael and Forest Hills.

The remaining teams had no movement from the last projection.

1A GIRLS

In: No. 15 Draughn vs. No. 18 Mount Airy.

The only change from the last projection is Draughn’s opponent, which changed form Union Academy to Mount Airy. Otherwise, the Wildcats are nestled in to a 13th RPI — well behind Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy and ahead of Leadership Academy — which will get them a 15th seed and a home playoff game.

1A BOYS

In: No. 27 Draughn at No. 6 Robbinsville.

Discussion: Despite not playing since last Tuesday, Draughn moved up from the edge of the bubble to a No. 27 seed. The Wildcats have what looks to be a good draw in the Western Highlands tournament, with a first-round game against 2-22 Madison and a likely matchup with co-conference runner-up Avery County in Round 2.