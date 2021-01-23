UNSTOPPABLE!: Foard volleyball sweeps McMichael for 2nd consecutive state title, 8th in program history

CARY — Fred T. Foard won six 3A state volleyball titles between 1995 and 2005, then captured its first 2A state championship in 2019. The Tigers had to wait a little longer than usual to defend their crown, but on Saturday morning they made sure the wait was worth it.
The eighth-seeded Tigers capped a perfect 19-0 season with their 18th sweep of the campaign, winning 25-14, 25-11 and 25-22 over ninth-seeded McMichael at Green Level High School to go back-to-back for the third time in program history. Senior Michelle Thao was the MVP of the state title match for the second year in a row, also the third time that feat has been accomplished by a Foard player.
“We knew they (McMichael) had some good players and that was our focus, to set up good blocking,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “It was just really exciting to be here again and it’s always a goal of ours to be here again, and with COVID and everything crazy, we pushed through all those obstacles and we’re here and it just feels really good to be able to be back-to-back state champions for 2A.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the team, couldn’t be more proud of the seniors,” she added. “It’s just really an awesome experience for myself and then for the girls to experience something like this too.”
The match was closely contested in the early going, but Foard eventually took control. With the score tied at 7-all in the opening set, the Tigers tallied three straight points on a kill from sophomore Laney Craig and two blocks from junior Martina Foster. They later made it 17-11 on back-to-back points from sophomore Averie Dale and Thao. Although the Phoenix (17-2) tried to rally, Foard pulled away for an 11-point win by recording the final eight points of the set.
In the second set, the Tigers did what they often do — demoralize the opposing team. Foard registered the first seven points to extend its overall run to 15-0, with a kill from senior Jamianne Foster, a block from Dorsey, an ace from junior Haley Johnston and a kill from Martina Foster included in the spurt. The Tigers had no trouble closing things out either, tallying a 25-11 set victory to set up a potential title-clinching third set.
“I think in general ... getting the first set is huge, especially on a platform like this,” said Lombardi. “That is always something that helps the team’s momentum and keeps them going, so of course that’s like the main goal is, ‘All right, let’s get this first set and then we’ll roll from there,’ and I think we just got on a run and we just kept with that.
“Going into that second set, having that momentum from that first set really helped us push, we were up 7-0 at one point,” she continued. “But I think just having momentum, that’ll get any team going, and our team just fed off that and I think that helped us push through the next two sets after that first one.”
The Phoenix grabbed the early advantage in the third set and gave the Tigers all they could handle throughout. However, after a block from McMichael senior Danni Lester made it 8-all, Foard got back-to-back kills from Martina Foster before Jamianne Foster added one of her own to give the Tigers a lead that they would not relinquish. McMichael stuck around, but it was ultimately a kill from Thao that gave Foard its eighth state championship in program history.
“I actually don’t even want to graduate yet,” said Thao, who had 10 kills and 17 digs. “I want to stay in this program because it was the best experience of my life.”
“We push ourselves and our teammates to be the best,” added senior Megan Dorsey, who finished with nine kills and 11 digs. “It feels amazing (to end her career with back-to-back state championships).”
Other standouts for Foard included Jamianne Foster with eight kills and Martina Foster with six kills and three blocks. Junior Sarah Lingle chipped in 10 digs and 10 assists, while Johnson had eight digs and 15 assists.
McMichael was paced by 18 kills and six digs from senior Cassidy Tanton, who has committed to play at Division I Auburn University in the fall. The Phoenix also got 15 assists from Lester to go with seven digs from senior Lauren Tuttle.
Note: Look for more quotes, stats and analysis from Saturday’s 2A state championship contest in an upcoming edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
