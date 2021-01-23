UNSTOPPABLE!: Foard volleyball sweeps McMichael for 2nd consecutive state title, 8th in program history

CARY — Fred T. Foard won six 3A state volleyball titles between 1995 and 2005, then captured its first 2A state championship in 2019. The Tigers had to wait a little longer than usual to defend their crown, but on Saturday morning they made sure the wait was worth it.

The eighth-seeded Tigers capped a perfect 19-0 season with their 18th sweep of the campaign, winning 25-14, 25-11 and 25-22 over ninth-seeded McMichael at Green Level High School to go back-to-back for the third time in program history. Senior Michelle Thao was the MVP of the state title match for the second year in a row, also the third time that feat has been accomplished by a Foard player.

“We knew they (McMichael) had some good players and that was our focus, to set up good blocking,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “It was just really exciting to be here again and it’s always a goal of ours to be here again, and with COVID and everything crazy, we pushed through all those obstacles and we’re here and it just feels really good to be able to be back-to-back state champions for 2A.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team, couldn’t be more proud of the seniors,” she added. “It’s just really an awesome experience for myself and then for the girls to experience something like this too.”