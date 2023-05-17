University Christian senior Margaret Johnson, seated, recently signed her national letter of intent to join the swim team at Lenoir-Rhyne after graduation. Standing, from left, are her trainer Lamar Tillison, her mother Debra, her father Jim, her brother Ben and her club coach Scott Schiffel.
University Christian's Johnson signs with LR for swimming
