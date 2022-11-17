 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University Christian's Deese signs with Anderson for volleyball

Sophie Deese
Photo courtesy of University Christian High School

University Christian senior Sophie Deese recently signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Anderson University in South Carolina next fall.

