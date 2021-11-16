The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association recently released its all-state teams for the 2021 fall sports season. University Christian High School's volleyball team, which won the Foothills Athletic Conference and advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament, had two players named to the all-state team. Junior setter Sophie Deese, left, and sophomore outside hitter Maddie Smith represented the Barracudas on the NCISAA 2A all-state team after also also filling spots on the All-Foothills Athletic Conference squad. Deese was second in the NCISAA 2A classification in assists (687) and 15th in aces (66), while Foothills Athletic Conference player of the year Smith was third in kills (460) and sixth in aces (87).
University Christian volleyball duo named all-state
