University Christian volleyball caps historic season with state title win

The University Christian volleyball team enjoyed a banner year in 2022, finishing 26-3 and bringing home the first state championship in program history. But the Barracudas’ state title victory didn’t come without adversity.

To win the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 2A state title, the Barracudas had to go through Foothills Athletic Conference rival Davidson Day, a team that defeated them twice during the regular season and was also the state runner-up in 2021. The third time turned out to be the charm for University Christian, which knocked off the host Patriots in four sets (25-19, 26-24, 13-25, 25-22) to win the state championship on Oct. 29 in Davidson.

First-year head coach Chris Winkler lauded the leadership provided by the Barracudas’ three college-bound players — seniors Sophie Deese (Anderson University commit) and Megan McNeely (High Point University commit) and junior Maddie Smith (Appalachian State University commit). He also admitted that during the summer, “I was worried we weren’t gonna have enough to even field a team.”

University Christian only had eight players on its roster before a couple of late additions, including junior transfer Brooklyn Kirby.

“It helps when you’ve got talent like that (Deese, McNeely and Smith) on the court and in practices and their leadership as well,” said Winkler, who is also the director at Carolina Select Volleyball Club in Hickory. “... We’re a small school and so we have to play whoever we can get.”

In addition to carrying fewer players than they’re accustomed to, the Barracudas also dealt with illnesses and injuries. For instance, Smith was unable to practice for the last month of the season while dealing with a stress fracture in her foot, but she didn’t miss any game action despite having to wear a walking boot when not on the court.

“That was her doctor’s orders, obviously I would never play a player that couldn’t play,” said Winkler. “But she just played really well, at a high, high level. ... She’s just an unbelievable athlete, one of those generational athletes.”

He added that Smith is “the player that everybody talks about — other teams, players, coaches, officials, fans. She was highly recruited from a lot of Division I schools, fell in love with App State and got a full ride there, but her impact on the game, she just elevates at 6-foot-1 over so many blocks, the power of her arm speed, and we fed her the ball as much as possible and she was able to score. ... She was a six-rotation player, never came off the floor.”

Smith finished with an astounding 698 kills, more than anyone else in North Carolina, despite playing far fewer sets than many other players in the state. She also had 82 aces, 16 blocks, 297 digs and 13 assists while accumulating a hitting percentage of .535.

“That means every two balls that she got, she had a kill on one of those two balls every single time,” said Winkler of Smith. “So that was huge for us.”

Also huge was the willingness of players to change positions. After the Barracudas’ second loss to Davidson Day on Oct. 13, they shifted their rotation. In fact, four different players changed positions, including Deese, who will play libero in college but was needed in another role this season.

“She played out of position so to speak as far as her comfort level, but she did it at a very high level,” said Winkler of Deese, who registered 904 assists to finish eighth in the state. She also had 51 kills, a team-high 91 aces, 27 blocks and 261 digs.

“She’s just a very athletic player and obviously we strive to have perfect passes,” said Winkler. “But her ability to get to any ball and make it playable for our hitters was huge.”

As for McNeely, she had 202 kills and 90 aces to finish second on the team in both categories. She also recorded a team-high 354 digs to go with 48 assists.

“She was one of the players that we changed,” said Winkler of McNeely, who will be a defensive specialist at the next level and was an outside hitter for University Christian before moving to libero late in the season. He added that “her willingness to change positions as a senior showed her leadership and her mentality of team-first. She didn’t take it personal and really support the freshman that we moved to outside hitter so that we could be successful.”

The remaining senior for the Barracudas, Lucy Roseman, was an important role player who served as “our sparkplug on the bench,” according to Winkler. “She was our supporter, she was our vocal leader on the bench, and when she went into the game she was impactful.”

Meanwhile, Kirby moved to defensive specialist late in the year and “was a consistent server” who had a serving percentage of almost 86%. Winkler said that “having a transfer come in that could be impactful and mesh with the team was big for us, especially being a small school.”

The other half of University Christian’s 2022 roster was made up of underclassmen, with sophomores Mackenzie Haworth and Ellie Adams and freshmen Layla Dameron, Larkyn Gerken and Elizabeth Pope providing contributions throughout the season as well. Winkler praised Haworth for having “an excellent state tournament and being able to be a third scorer for us,” and also provided a glimpse into what the future may look like for the Barracudas.

“I think the future is gonna revolve around Maddie Smith coming back as a senior, Brooklyn coming back as a senior as well,” said Winkler. “We had two freshmen really step up for us this year, played every match. Larkyn Gerken was a lefty ride side hitter, she can also set some, and then Layla Dameron played right side some for us. Moved her to middle for a large part of the season and then moving her to outside was a huge difference to her, she had a positive hitting percentage every game in the playoffs.

“She’s kind of not gonna get all the accolades because of our strong seniors and Maddie,” he added of Dameron, “but she was just as important to us with her scoring and passing and defense and serving. So I expect for her to have a much larger role next year and hopefully this team can make another run to the playoffs.”

Sage Harrington was Winkler’s assistant coach. A former standout at Alexander Central High and Catawba Valley Community College, he stated that “she just brings a different eye to the game.”

“I’m very much an X’s and O’s type of coach, looking at strategy and defense,” said Winkler. “She’s more of a technical coach, she does a great job looking at player technique. She’s also very highly competitive, she reminds me a lot of the girls, she hates to lose more than she loves to win, and that mentality in practice and as a coach is important to model to the girls.

“The girls just really responded to Sage as well,” he continued. “She was huge for me as a coach as another set of eyes and then her experience. I mean, she’s played in the playoffs before with CVCC and also obviously in high school, and having that experience and her able to translate that to the girls was huge.”

Prior to taking the job at University Christian, Winkler coached Northview Middle School’s volleyball team and won three conference titles in nine seasons while also serving as an assistant under Hickory High head coach Jason Stephens for a couple of seasons. He thanked Stephens for being “really supportive of me getting a head job” and added that “volleyball’s not like some of your other sports.”

“That ball’s gonna stop bouncing for those girls sooner than later,” he continued. “We just want to make sure they learn some skills that’ll help them as young ladies as they get older as well.”

The ball certainly bounced University Christian’s way more times than not in 2022, including against top-seeded Davidson Day in the final match of the season. The Patriots posted a 25-9 record this fall.

“After our second loss to Davidson Day we knew that if we continued to think we could do the same things and get a different result that was not gonna happen ... and after watching film and studying hard we changed our defensive mentality knowing that our goal was to get to the state championship, and based off of what we had seen in 2A, thinking that probably it would be against Davidson Day,” said Winkler, whose Barracudas were the No. 3 seed in the state playoffs. “And so our last game of the season and for every game in the tournament, we played as if we were playing Davidson Day.

“Our defensive assignments, our positions, everything we changed and the girls believed in it and it worked,” he added. “I don’t think Davidson Day was prepared for our changes and it was evident from the get-go that our changes made a huge impact on the outcome of that game. I also think it’s hard to beat a team three times, any coach will tell you that, especially quality teams, and it’s a rivalry that our girls relish as well.”

2022 UNIVERSITY CHRISTIAN VOLLEYBALL ROSTER

#1 Sophie Deese, Senior

#3 Elizabeth Pope, Freshman

#4 Layla Dameron, Freshman

#5 Lucy Roseman, Senior

#6 Brooklyn Kirby, Junior

#7 Ellie Adams, Sophomore

#8 Mackenzie Haworth, Sophomore

#10 Megan McNeely, Senior

#11 Larkyn Gerken, Freshman

#15 Maddie Smith, Junior

Head Coach: Chris Winkler

Assistant Coach: Sage Harrington

BARRACUDAS’ JOURNEY THROUGH THE STATE TOURNEY

First Round: Bye

Second Round: Bye

Third Round: 3-0 Win vs. Statesville Christian

State Quarterfinals: 3-0 Win vs. Caldwell Academy

State Semifinals: 3-0 Win at Fayetteville Christian

State Finals: 3-1 Win at Davidson Day