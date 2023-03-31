After capturing the first state championship in program history this past fall, the University Christian volleyball team will have a new head coach in 2023. In an email to the Hickory Daily Record on Thursday, athletic director Anthony Brown confirmed that the position is open after Chris Winkler stepped down following one season as the Barracudas’ head coach.

University Christian finished 26-3 during the 2022 season, defeating Foothills Athletic Conference rival Davidson Day in four sets in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 2A state title match on Oct. 29 in Davidson. After receiving byes in the first two rounds of the state playoffs, the Barracudas swept Statesville Christian, Caldwell Academy and Fayetteville Christian to earn a spot in the championship match.

Prior to taking the job at University Christian, Winkler coached Northview Middle School’s volleyball team for nine seasons, leading the Hawks to three conference championships. He was also an assistant under Hickory High head coach Jason Stephens for a couple of seasons.

Although they will graduate three seniors from the 2022 state title-winning squad — Sophie Deese, Megan McNeely and Lucy Roseman — the Barracudas will return several players, including rising seniors Maddie Smith and Brooklyn Kirby. Smith led the state with 698 kills as a junior, and she also had 82 aces, 16 blocks, 297 digs, 13 assists and a hitting percentage of .535, while Kirby was a defensive specialist who had a serving percentage of almost 86%.

Ellie Adams and Mackenzie Haworth were sophomore members of the 2022 team, while Elizabeth Pope, Layla Dameron and Larkyn Gerken were freshmen. Winkler’s assistant coach was Sage Harrington, a former standout at Alexander Central High and Catawba Valley Community College.

Anyone interested in applying for the job to be the head coach of the University Christian volleyball team can email Brown at anthonybrown@uchigh.com.