University Christian girls capture another state swim title

GREENSBORO — For the second straight season, the University Christian High School girls swim team was the state's top squad in Division III (1A/2A) of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association. The Barracudas took first place during the state championship meet on Feb. 10 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The University Christian girls defended their state title against 22 other teams and won by a close margin of 30 points. Additionally, the Barracudas' boys swim team finished in fifth place, an improvement over last year's seventh-place finish.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The University Christian girls were led by Emma Edwards, who took two individual gold medals (200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly), and Rachel Little (fourth in both the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke events). The relay team of Alyssa Drendel, Edwards, Margaret Johnson and Little added first-place finishes in the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle events, while the Barracudas also got points from Ava Blair, Karina Olvera-Rojo, Raegan Priola and Virginia Young.