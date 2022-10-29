 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University Christian captures state volleyball title

  • Updated
University Christian volleyball team
Submitted photo

The University Christian volleyball team won the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 2A state championship on Saturday, defeating top-seeded Davidson Day in four sets (25-19, 26-24, 13-25, 25-22) in Davidson. The third-seeded Barracudas finish the season with a 25-3 record, while the Patriots end the year with a 25-9 mark. Players for University Christian include seniors Sophie Deese, Lucy Roseman and Megan McNeely, juniors Brooklyn Kirby and Maddie Smith, sophomores Ellie Adams and Mackenzie Haworth and freshmen Elizabeth Pope, Layla Dameron and Larkyn Gerken. The team’s head coach is Chris Winkler and the assistant coach is Sage Harrington. A more in-depth feature on the Barracudas’ season is coming soon, so look for that in an upcoming edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

