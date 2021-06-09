UNDER PRESSURE: Tigers' 6-1 win over Bunker Hill sets up winner-take-all game to decide league champion

But Foard had other ideas, tying the score on an RBI groundout from Josh Swink in the top of the fifth. Logan Moseley scored on the play after making it to second on a double error and advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt from Josh Harwell.

The Tigers then surged ahead thanks to four runs in the sixth before adding an insurance run in the seventh. Bunker Hill committed four errors over the final two frames to aid Foard’s cause, with the Tigers receiving RBI singles from Braxton Tramel and Moseley to go with a two-run single from Harwell in the sixth before another run crossed the plate on a throwing error in the seventh.

“I think offensively we did a great job of getting guys on and creating pressure,” said Vogel. “They were able to get out of that pressure most of the night, but there were only two innings where we didn’t have somebody on. All the rest we had runners on, runners in scoring position. That created a lot of pressure on them.