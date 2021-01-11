Undefeated Foard looks to notch 8th state volleyball title

Here is a preview of all six matches (stats used are submitted to MaxPreps by the teams.)

2A

No. 9 Owen (6-5) at No. 8 Fred T. Foard (14-0)

If there is a team in the state that is hurt most by the change on how playoff brackets are constructed this year, it is Foard. The defending 2A state champions have won 25 matches in a row, dating back to 2019, all coming via sweeps. Yes, although the Tigers did not lose a set this season, unless a higher seed is defeated, they will have just one home playoff match.

Champions of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, Foard returns much of the team that ran the table in 3-0 sweeps in the playoffs in 2019. The Tigers are a versatile squad that can attack from anywhere at the net – led by hitters Michelle Thao and Megan Dorsey - with two skilled setters – Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle – that find hitters in spots that can attack opposing weaknesses. Defensively, it is group that makes it tough for opposing attackers to find open spots in the court for kills. The Tigers’ back line always seems to be in the right place. They are fearless in facing power kills.

The Tigers are 70-29 all-time in playoff competition with seven state titles.