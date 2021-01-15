Two area schools change conferences in latest realignment draft

CHAPEL HILL — When the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the first draft of conference realignment for the school years of 2021-25 last month, area schools West Caldwell and Patton were listed as 2A members of a split 1A/2A conference also including Draughn and five other schools. But that changed in Thursday’s second draft, which has West Caldwell listed as one of eight schools in a 2A-only conference and Patton moving to a separate seven-team conference that is also made up entirely of 2A schools.