Two area schools change conferences in latest realignment draft

CHAPEL HILL — When the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the first draft of conference realignment for the school years of 2021-25 last month, area schools West Caldwell and Patton were listed as 2A members of a split 1A/2A conference also including Draughn and five other schools. But that changed in Thursday’s second draft, which has West Caldwell listed as one of eight schools in a 2A-only conference and Patton moving to a separate seven-team conference that is also made up entirely of 2A schools.
Here’s a look at the current proposed conferences for schools from Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties:
• Conference 41 (all 2A): Brevard, Chase, East Rutherford, Hendersonville, Patton, Polk County, R-S Central. Note: Patton was added to this conference after previously being listed as part of Conference 42.
• Conference 42 (split conference): Avery (1A), Draughn (1A), Mitchell (1A), Mountain Heritage (1A), Rosman (1A), Madison (2A), Owen (2A). Note: Rosman is the only new addition, while previous members Patton and West Caldwell were moved to other conferences.
• Conference 45 (all 2A): Bandys, Bunker Hill, East Burke, Lincolnton, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell, West Lincoln. Note: West Caldwell was added to this conference after previously being listed as part of Conference 42.
• Conference 51 (all 3A): East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Iredell, North Lincoln, St. Stephens, Statesville, West Iredell. Note: No changes were made to this conference from the previous draft.
• Conference 52 (split conference): Ashe County (3A), Freedom (3A), Hibriten (3A), Alexander Central (4A), South Caldwell (4A), Watauga (4A). Note: No changes were made to this conference from the previous draft.
The deadline for schools to submit concerns or suggested changes to the second draft of conference realignment is Jan. 21, and the NCHSAA will issue a third draft on Feb. 4. Appeals to the third draft will be accepted until Feb. 10.
The committee will vote on a final draft in March, with schools beginning play in their new conferences starting in August.