TURNING THE TABLES: Hickory girls eliminate top-seeded Freedom, avenge loss from earlier in season

MORGANTON — The Freedom girls basketball team finally got a little bit of that Crump-Rogers Gym homecourt feeling Saturday afternoon.

It just wasn’t quite enough.

With COVID-19 restrictions eased in the state, 250 fans were allowed in the building for the top-seeded Patriots’ NCHSAA 3A West Regional semifinal game, but rival Hickory, the No. 12 seed, pulled off a 52-41 win to advance to Tuesday’s regional final and eliminate Freedom.

It ended Freedom’s bid for a third straight regional final appearance and served as the Patriots’ first loss to a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent in any game — regular season, league tournament or playoffs — since Jan. 12, 2018, versus Watauga.

The contest was tied at 30-all at the end of the third quarter, but the Red Tornadoes (11-2) got momentum going by driving to the basket to earn fouls and get into the bonus fairly early in the final frame. That ultimately was the difference as Hickory earned enough of those fouls and traded off a 3-pointer apiece with the Pats to take a 40-38 lead by the quarter’s midpoint.

Then, Freedom (11-1) eventually found itself in a deficit where it had to foul, and Hickory continued to make its attempts from the stripe, going 13 of 17 in the fourth quarter to put it out of reach.

