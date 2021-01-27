TURNING DEFENSE TO OFFENSE: Red Tornadoes use defensive pressure to jump-start offense, stump St. Stephens

If Tuesday night's backyard brawl between the Hickory and St. Stephens boys basketball teams was a battle of wills, the Red Tornadoes won by a TKO. Using a pressure defense to dictate tempo and style, Hickory dominated the second and third quarters in a 60-42 home victory.

“Coming into the game it’s no secret that Hickory likes to get out and run and that’s not our forte’,” said St. Stephens coach Patrick Smith. “I think we played into their strength a lot tonight. They wanted to get out and run and we got out and ran with them, and we’re not going to win that track meet.”

The game certainly didn’t start out to Hickory’s liking as the visiting Indians got out to a 9-0 lead. Four different St. Stephens players found the basket in the David Craft Gymnasium before the hometown Red Tornadoes did. JL Ikard capped the early run with a 3-pointer from the right wing that forced Hickory coach Daniel Willis to call a timeout with 3:55 on the first-quarter clock and his team still in search of its first points.

Calling a trapping, pressure defense his team’s calling card, Willis said the inability of the Red Tornadoes to score early made it difficult to apply the pressure on St. Stephens.