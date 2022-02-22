Tuesday's state basketball playoff 1st-round scores
2A WEST GIRLS BRACKET
No. 3 Newton-Conover 64, No. 30 Owen 32
No. 11 Southwestern Randolph 49, No. 22 Bandys 38
No. 6 North Surry 61, No. 27 Bunker Hill 42
3A WEST GIRLS BRACKET
No. 22 Hibriten 68, No. 11 Oak Grove 62
No. 19 Enka 63, No. 14 Hickory 57 (Overtime)
No. 10 Ashe County 59, No. 23 St. Stephens 45
No. 9 Ashbrook 76, No. 24 Fred T. Foard 61
4A WEST GIRLS BRACKET
No. 10 Alexander Central 53, No. 23 Ragsdale 40
No. 14 South Caldwell 53, No. 19 R.J. Reynolds 40
2A WEST BOYS BRACKET
No. 9 West Caldwell 67, No. 24 East Gaston 61
No. 15 Walkertown 73, No. 18 Maiden 56
3A WEST BOYS BRACKET