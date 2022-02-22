 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's state basketball playoff 1st-round scores
2A WEST GIRLS BRACKET

No. 3 Newton-Conover 64, No. 30 Owen 32

No. 11 Southwestern Randolph 49, No. 22 Bandys 38

No. 6 North Surry 61, No. 27 Bunker Hill 42

3A WEST GIRLS BRACKET

No. 22 Hibriten 68, No. 11 Oak Grove 62

No. 19 Enka 63, No. 14 Hickory 57 (Overtime)

No. 10 Ashe County 59, No. 23 St. Stephens 45

No. 9 Ashbrook 76, No. 24 Fred T. Foard 61

4A WEST GIRLS BRACKET

No. 10 Alexander Central 53, No. 23 Ragsdale 40

No. 14 South Caldwell 53, No. 19 R.J. Reynolds 40

2A WEST BOYS BRACKET

No. 9 West Caldwell 67, No. 24 East Gaston 61

No. 15 Walkertown 73, No. 18 Maiden 56

3A WEST BOYS BRACKET

No. 1 Hickory 66, No. 32 East Henderson 27

No. 23 St. Stephens 60, No. 10 Parkwood 57

No. 7 Franklin 70, No. 26 Hibriten 60

4A WEST BOYS BRACKET

No. 7 Alexander Central 53, No. 26 Page 51

No. 12 Porter Ridge 75, No. 21 South Caldwell 33

