 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Late Game Scores
0 Comments
breaking

Tuesday's Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Late Game Scores

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday's Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Late Game Scores

3 p.m. game, girls semifinals: No. 2 Alexander Central 69, No. 3 Fred T. Foard 35

4:30 p.m. game, boys semifinals: No. 3 Alexander Central 61, No. 2 St. Stephens 27

6 p.m. game, girls semifinals: No. 5 Newton-Conover 50, No. 1 South Caldwell 38

7:30 p.m. game, boys semifinals: No. 4 Hickory 76, No. 1 South Caldwell 56

Note: Look for a full recap of the aforementioned games in Thursday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record and online at www.hickoryrecord.com late Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Schedule

Girls' 7th-place game: Bunker Hill vs. Maiden, 9 a.m.

Boys' 7th-place game: Newton-Conover vs. Fred T. Foard, 10:30 a.m.

Girls' 5th-place game: Hickory vs. St. Stephens, noon

Boys' 5th-place game: Bunker Hill vs. Maiden, 1:30 p.m.

Girls' 3rd-place game: Fred T. Foard vs. South Caldwell, 3 p.m.

Boys' 3rd-place game: St. Stephens vs. South Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.

Girls' championship game: Newton-Conover vs. Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

Boys' championship game: Hickory vs. Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert