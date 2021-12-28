Tuesday's Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Late Game Scores
3 p.m. game, girls semifinals: No. 2 Alexander Central 69, No. 3 Fred T. Foard 35
4:30 p.m. game, boys semifinals: No. 3 Alexander Central 61, No. 2 St. Stephens 27
6 p.m. game, girls semifinals: No. 5 Newton-Conover 50, No. 1 South Caldwell 38
7:30 p.m. game, boys semifinals: No. 4 Hickory 76, No. 1 South Caldwell 56
Note: Look for a full recap of the aforementioned games in Thursday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record and online at www.hickoryrecord.com late Wednesday morning.
Wednesday's Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Schedule
Girls' 7th-place game: Bunker Hill vs. Maiden, 9 a.m.
Boys' 7th-place game: Newton-Conover vs. Fred T. Foard, 10:30 a.m.
Girls' 5th-place game: Hickory vs. St. Stephens, noon
Boys' 5th-place game: Bunker Hill vs. Maiden, 1:30 p.m.