Tuesday's area softball playoff scores (3rd round)

2A WEST

No. 14 Anson 5, No. 6 Bandys 4 (11 innings)

3A WEST

No. 1 East Lincoln 2, No. 8 Hibriten 1

4A WEST

No. 1 Alexander Central 4, No. 8 Providence 1

