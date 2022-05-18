Tuesday's area baseball playoff score (3rd round)
3A WEST
No. 10 St. Stephens 10, No. 2 Ledford 0
The North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Foundation recently announced the first recipient of the Linda G. Richards Endowment grant. T…
CHAPEL HILL — Seven of the 11 girls soccer teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties…
CATAWBA — The Bandys baseball team put together a memorable season in 2022, winning 21 games while capturing the Catawba Valley 2A Conference’…
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association girls soccer tournament will have several of the usual teams when play starts Monday. Team…
Maiden senior Taylor Parrott, seated, recently signed her national letter of intent to join the cheerleading team at Lenoir-Rhyne this fall.
There were 14 area schools that began the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball tournament on Tuesday, but a rough night cl…
Thursday night’s second round pared the area schools down to four still in the hunt of a North Carolina High School Athletic Association softb…
CATAWBA — The Bandys softball team is enjoying playing at home in the 2A state playoffs, as the Trojans followed a first-round rout of East Ga…
Thursday's area baseball playoff scores (2nd round)
The quarterfinal round boys lacrosse game between Hickory and Bishop McGuinness features two teams that are tasting extended success in the po…
