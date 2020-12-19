Trojans top Wolves in straight sets

St. Stephens’ Daniela Flores Gutier was the 10th-place finisher in the girls’ race with a time of 21:37.90, while teammates Sarah McNeil and Zoe Coburn came in 11th and 12th, respectively, with times of 21:52.80 and 21:56.40. Taking 13th was Freedom’s Lee Kania with a time of 22:05.00, with Hickory’s Laney Dettlebach finishing 14th (22:17.00) and Watauga’s Virginia St. Clair coming in 15th (22:19.77).

Of the 76 total runners on the boys’ side, Watauga’s Rien Freeman was first with a time of 16:28.36. Finishing behind him was teammate Korbin Anderson with a time of 17:00.25, while fellow Pioneer Hastings Holt had a third-place time of 17:04.32 and Watauga’s Ethan Cannon had a fourth-place time of 17:20.14. Rounding out the top five was St. Stephens’ Jackson Black with a time of 17:25.60.

Finishing sixth was St. Stephens’ Isaac Cruz, who ran the boys’ race in 17:26.20. He was followed by South Caldwell’s Anthony Baverso with a seventh-place time of 17:41.10, Alexander Central’s Luke Kiziah with an eighth-place time of 17:53.00 and Watauga’s Wesley Coatney (ninth; 17:56.61) and David Mims (10th; 17:56.84).