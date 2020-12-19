Trojans top Wolves in straight sets

The Bandys volleyball team ran its winning streak to three with a straight-set victory over Lincolnton on the road Friday. The Trojans won by set scores of 25-14, 25-8 and 25-10 to move to 7-2 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play.
On the other side, the Wolves remained winless at 0-7 both overall and in South Fork 2A play. Lincolnton visits West Lincoln on Monday, while the Trojans host West Lincoln on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Lake Norman Charter 3, Maiden 1
The Blue Devils suffered their first South Fork 2A loss since falling to Lake Norman Charter in five sets on the road in October 2019, losing to those same Knights in four sets in a road contest on Friday in Huntersville. After dropping the opening set by a 26-24 score, Maiden took the second set by a 31-29 score before losing 25-19 in the third set and 25-22 in the fourth.
The Blue Devils (6-1, 6-1 South Fork 2A) received 17 kills and 14 digs from Savannah Lail, while Isabella Abernathy had nine kills and Adison Ford finished with 22 assists. Abby Gantt recorded seven aces and 23 assists, with Lainee Hentschel supplying 26 digs.
Maiden visits North Lincoln on Monday, while Lake Norman Charter (5-3, 5-3) hosts Newton-Conover.
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A squads compete in virtual meet
The seven Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams participated in a virtual meet this past Thursday at their home courses, with Watauga taking first place in both the girls’ and boys’ races with 15 and 19 points, respectively. Hickory finished second on the girls’ side with 65 points, while Alexander Central came in third with 74 and South Caldwell finished fourth with 90.
In the boys’ race, St. Stephens came in second with 60 points and Alexander Central finished third with 82. South Caldwell took fourth with 92 points, while Hickory finished fifth with 103.
Freedom and McDowell also had runners compete in the virtual meet.
The top five individual finishers in the girls’ race, which consisted of 57 total runners, were Watauga’s Sidra Miller (first; 18:34.11), Sophie Beach (second; 19:35.37), Gwendolyn Anderson (third; 20:35.36), Brianna Anderson (fourth; 20:35.61) and Andriana Rink (20:45.07). The Pioneers also filled the next four spots, with Izzy Browman-Fulks coming in sixth with a time of 20:47.94, Annie Veno finishing seventh with a time of 20:53.40, Rachel Cathey taking eighth with a time of 20:59.20 and Moriah Bollman finishing ninth with a time of 21:12.48.
St. Stephens’ Daniela Flores Gutier was the 10th-place finisher in the girls’ race with a time of 21:37.90, while teammates Sarah McNeil and Zoe Coburn came in 11th and 12th, respectively, with times of 21:52.80 and 21:56.40. Taking 13th was Freedom’s Lee Kania with a time of 22:05.00, with Hickory’s Laney Dettlebach finishing 14th (22:17.00) and Watauga’s Virginia St. Clair coming in 15th (22:19.77).
Of the 76 total runners on the boys’ side, Watauga’s Rien Freeman was first with a time of 16:28.36. Finishing behind him was teammate Korbin Anderson with a time of 17:00.25, while fellow Pioneer Hastings Holt had a third-place time of 17:04.32 and Watauga’s Ethan Cannon had a fourth-place time of 17:20.14. Rounding out the top five was St. Stephens’ Jackson Black with a time of 17:25.60.
Finishing sixth was St. Stephens’ Isaac Cruz, who ran the boys’ race in 17:26.20. He was followed by South Caldwell’s Anthony Baverso with a seventh-place time of 17:41.10, Alexander Central’s Luke Kiziah with an eighth-place time of 17:53.00 and Watauga’s Wesley Coatney (ninth; 17:56.61) and David Mims (10th; 17:56.84).
Taking 11th in the boys’ race was Alexander Central’s Jacob Perez with a time of 18:05.00, while Jack McIntosh of Hickory came in 12th with a time of 18:12.00, Dalton Brittain of Freedom finished 13th with a time of 18:17.00, Watauga’s Abe Bachman took 14th with a time of 18:21.56 and the Pioneers’ Asa Marcus came in 15th with a time of 18:23.89.
The Northwestern 3A/4A championship meet is set to take place on Jan. 6 at South Caldwell High School in Hudson.
