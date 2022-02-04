Trojans, Tigers look to continue area's success during state title matches

GREENSBORO — Each winter, in the shadow of the Foothills on cold winter nights, high school boys and girls from the area take to the wrestling mat to try out their latest takedown moves, or to try their skills at worming out of the python-like holds of their competitors.
Throughout the season, they are driven by bus — often by a committed coach — on frosty Saturday after frosty Saturday morning, or during nights with only the gym of a high school illuminating the darkness. From around Thanksgiving to President’s Day, these competitors go to meet another challenger. Another tournament. Another format to prove they are the best wrestler. And their group is the best team. And their program is the best program.
Led by top coaches, this area has produced some of the best wrestling athletes in the state, which has led to a near-generation of dominance in the sport, especially in duals. And that generation returns home. When competitions are held, especially against rival schools, former wrestlers, the ones who laid or added to the foundation of the program, return to support their program and give encouragement — and probably relive their own best moments on the mat.
For the ninth straight season — skipping last year when the dual tournament was not held due to COVID-19 protocols — at least one school within a radius of approximately 25 miles will be represented in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual tournament state finals, which will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. For the fifth time in that stretch, two schools from the area will attempt to bring home the championship trophy when Fred T. Foard and Bandys make their way to Saturday’s finals (Note: Results from Saturday's state title matches will be published in Monday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record).
While the grip of domination has tightened, the stretch of excellence has reached back to 2000. Including this weekend, in the last 22 seasons the tournament has been held, 17 of those seasons have seen at least one of the group from Bandys, Foard, Newton-Conover, St. Stephens or West Lincoln make it to the finals. Collectively, the programs have combined for 23 appearances and 13 titles. This time, Bandys and Foard are on the mats looking to add more to the list.
For Foard, this is arguably its strongest team, and that’s saying something given the 47-0 mark the 2020 championship team put together. Only one team from North Carolina has made it to the 20s against Foard this season (Foard 43, Mooresville 22). The Tigers have taken on the best in the state, including Bandys and Saturday’s opponent Union Pines, without much resistance. In the four rounds of the playoffs to reach this point, the Tigers have lost just three total contested bouts. Several of the coaches for teams listed above have mentioned how glad they are that Foard bumped up to the 3A class.
Meanwhile, two seasons after winning just six matches, Bandys will take to the championship stage for the first time since 2006. The Trojans’ road to Greensboro was a bit tougher, with the regional coming down to a final bout. Over the past three seasons, Bandys has gone from being unable to field a complete team for a 14-bout dual to filling a gym to witness a memorable regional championship. They have gone from, to use coach Justin Adams’ words, hoping to “be relevant” to a mantra of “finish the job.”
The mats are ready in Greensboro and the Tigers and Trojans are ready to add another chapter to the 22-year story of success that continues to be written.
NCHSAA DUAL WRESTLING STATE FINALS
Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
2A and 4A Championships, 1 p.m.
1A and 3A Championships, 4 p.m.
Live streaming available on NFHSNetwork.com (subscription required)
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Bandys (27-4) vs. No. 1 Bunn (18-1)
BANDYS TROJANS
State dual tournament record: 17-10
State dual championship appearances: 2, state titles 2005, 2006
How they qualified: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A champion
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 16 Hendersonville (70-12); vs. No. 9 East Davidson (78-6). 2/2 vs. No. 12 West Lincoln (31-30); vs. No. 2 Trinity (33-31).
Coach: Justin Adams
Projected lineup: 106: Bryce Kirkland (14-16) 113: Justin Krenson (7-6) 120: Boedi Kirkland (26-4) or Kage Hefner (7-13) 126: Joey Levix (34-8) 132: Trey Story (27-13) 138: Bryson Burkett (36-10) 145: Will Nix (30-12) 152: Trey Ballew (25-6) 160: Caleb Moore (44-2) 170: Ian Moore (21-3) 182: Raydyn Brooks (27-9) 195: Matthew Cranfield (12-9) 220: Zackory Evans (23-4) 285: Austin Cline (29-7)
BUNN WILDCATS
State dual tournament record: 5-7
State dual championship appearances: First appearance
How they qualified: The Big East 2A/ 3A champion
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 16 Northeastern (1-0, Forfeit); vs. No. 9 NC School of Science and Math (65-18). 2/2 vs. No. 4 Washington (48-31); vs. No. 11 Bartlett Yancey (48-30)
Coach: Parker Haake
Projected lineup: 106: Brooke Morrow (12-14) 113: Brandon Davidson (20-3) or Eli Thigpen (9-8) 120: Alex Monks (10-12) 126: Austin Chastain (24-6) 132: Scottie Spencer (26-2) or George Hanna (7-5) 138: 145: Kalvin Jones (15-12) 152: John Fuentes (4-11) 160: Anthony Garcia (4-8) or Garrett Cribb (16-10) 170: Damarion Watkins (28-2) 182: Gabriel Cribb (12-9) 195: Howard Edwards (17-6) 220: Gabriel Soto (20-10) 285: Ariel Soto (23-8)
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Fred. T Foard (33-2) vs. No. 1 Union Pines (36-6)
FRED T. FOARD TIGERS
State dual tournament record: 40-9
State dual championship appearances: 4 (State title 2013, 2015, 2020; runner-up 2014)
How they qualified: Western Foothills Athletic 3A champion
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 16 West Charlotte (84-0); vs. No. 8 Parkwood (64-12). 2/2 vs. No. 4 Eastern Guilford (81-0); vs. No. 7 Ashe County (48-30).
Coach: Mike Carey
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: George Coleman (31-14) 113: Karter Floyd (36-3) 120: Brayden Mejia (40-3) 126: Parker Johns (30-12) 132: Hunter Clark (34-10) 138: Dawson Cody (34-9) 145: Brock Carey (37-3) or Jon Byrd (7-4) 152: Landon Slager (31-10) 160: Conner Weaver (33-12) 170: Zane Birtchet (32-2) 182: Evan Steiger (31-5) 195: Colby Mace (34-2) 220: Dylan Smith (42-1) 285: Sam Bolch (18-8) or Andrew Jackson (15-7)
UNION PINES VIKINGS
State dual tournament record: 18-13
State dual championship appearances: First appearance
How they qualified: Sandhills 3A/4A runner-up, top 3A school
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 16 Harnett Central (74-6); vs. No. 9 Westover (64-18). 2/2 vs. No. 5 Currituck (42-39); vs. No. 2 Orange (49-24)
Coach: Brian Gray
Projected lineup: 106: Keaton Crawford (41-11) 113: Jayden Crawford (42-9) 120: JT Erle (18-13) 126: Johann Diaz (24-7) 132: Finnius McCafferty (32-15) 138: Joseph Vrabcak (32-16) 145: Gaige Lloyd (40-5) 152: Dustin Maness (20-10) or Houston Leeah (24-13) 160: Brock Sullivan (44-8) 170: Aiden McCafferty (45-0) 182: Nicholas Mascolino (44-7) 195: Dantrell Williams (23-17) 220: Colton Collins (42-8) 285: Kellen DeVries (40-12)