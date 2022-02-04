Trojans, Tigers look to continue area's success during state title matches

GREENSBORO — Each winter, in the shadow of the Foothills on cold winter nights, high school boys and girls from the area take to the wrestling mat to try out their latest takedown moves, or to try their skills at worming out of the python-like holds of their competitors.

Throughout the season, they are driven by bus — often by a committed coach — on frosty Saturday after frosty Saturday morning, or during nights with only the gym of a high school illuminating the darkness. From around Thanksgiving to President’s Day, these competitors go to meet another challenger. Another tournament. Another format to prove they are the best wrestler. And their group is the best team. And their program is the best program.

Led by top coaches, this area has produced some of the best wrestling athletes in the state, which has led to a near-generation of dominance in the sport, especially in duals. And that generation returns home. When competitions are held, especially against rival schools, former wrestlers, the ones who laid or added to the foundation of the program, return to support their program and give encouragement — and probably relive their own best moments on the mat.