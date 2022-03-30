Trojans score 9 runs late to beat Bunker Hill

CATAWBA — For the first time since 2018, the Bandys baseball team is on a seven-game winning streak. The Trojans defeated visiting Bunker Hill 10-2 on Tuesday night at One River Stadium, moving to 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

Tuesday’s victory gives Bandys its first seven-game winning streak since the Trojans won seven straight from March 26 through April 11 four seasons ago. Bandys also won its first eight games of the 2018 campaign on its way to a 15-1 start.

On the other side, Bunker Hill dropped to 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A. The Bears have yet to record back-to-back wins in 2022.

According to Bandys coach Frank Porter, pitching has been the key to his team’s recent success.

“We’ve been hitting the ball well too, but that doesn’t always happen at the same time,” said Porter. “And even tonight we took advantage of some of their mistakes to keep us close in the game and then the bats finally came around, but if the pitching can’t keep you close then it doesn’t really matter.

“... Our pitchers have been really good all year long,” he added. “We rely on them and if we’re down 2-1 we don’t really press, we’re gonna take our swings like normal and do what we’ve been coached to do.”

Bunker Hill struck first on Tuesday, scoring a pair of unearned runs in the top of the third inning. After Bandys starting pitcher Cade Spencer struck out the first two batters, the Bears’ Tanner Kanipe made it to second on a throwing error before being replaced on the base paths by courtesy runner Ramone Trejo, who advanced to third on another throwing error that allowed Kaden Robinson to reach. Carson Elder then doubled past diving left fielder Alex Robinson to put Bunker Hill up 2-0.

The Trojans got a run back in the bottom of the third thanks to an unearned run of their own. Drake Tucker scored on a two-out throwing error after leading off with a single, moving to second on a walk to Dominic Robinson and crossing the plate on an errant flip to second off the bat of Parker Styborski.

Bandys then exploded for five runs in the fifth. An RBI groundout from Zach Barnett tied things at 2-all before an RBI infield single from Terick Bumgarner and the subsequent throwing error made it 4-2 and a two-run home run to right from Alex Robinson doubled the Trojans’ advantage.

Bandys added to its lead with four runs in the sixth. One-out singles from Dominic Robinson and Parker DeHart preceded a four-pitch walk to Nolan Jones that loaded the bases for Styborski, who ripped the first pitch he saw to left for a two-run single. Barnett followed with a two-run double to the wall in center, extending the Trojans’ lead to the final margin of 10-2.

“It feels like we just got a little bit more relaxed and saw that pitcher (Bunker Hill’s Drew Moore),” said Porter of his team’s offensive outburst in the fifth and sixth frames. “He’s pretty good, turns his breaking ball for a strike and goes after it, I give him that. I thought we just finally got to him, he got a little tired and left the ball up a few times and we put a few good swings on it.”

DeHart had a game-high three hits, while Bandys also received one hit apiece from Alex Robinson, Dominic Robinson, Styborski, Barnett, Bumgarner and Tucker. As for Bunker Hill, it got two hits from Elder and one each from Kaden Robinson, Preston Workman, Graham Hollar, Brady Speaks, Moore and Little.

Spencer earned the win for the Trojans on the mound following six innings of eight-hit ball during which he allowed the two unearned runs and finished with seven strikeouts against one walk. Left-hander Jacob Loftin took over in the seventh and retired all three batters he faced, including one via strikeout.

Only three of the eight runs allowed by Bunker Hill starter Moore were earned, as he gave up six hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 5 1/3 innings before giving way to Trejo. Trejo surrendered two runs (one earned) on one hit with a strikeout and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

“Cade’s been our No. 1 all year, really we have two No. 1s, Terick throws on Friday and he’s a No. 1 also,” said Porter. “But Cade just throws a lot of strikes, works the ball in and out, hits his spots, doesn’t get rattled. ... He was able to bounce back (after the errors) and stay in the game, had a short inning in the fifth inning, a five-pitch inning, that helped us get him through the sixth, and the bats came alive in the fifth inning there and we hit like we should hit.”

Porter added that Loftin “just throws strikes.”

“Jacob’s a backup outfielder, so I know he’s always over there to help,” said Porter. “And if we need somebody from the dugout, he and Jace Little are my first two to go to because I do know they will throw strikes. They’ve both been really good all year long.”

Bandys travels to West Lincoln on Friday for a matchup of two of the top teams in the Catawba Valley 2A. The Rebels are currently tied with Lincolnton with identical 5-2 league records.

The Bears visit nonconference Hickory tonight before returning to Catawba Valley 2A play with a home game against Lincolnton on Friday.

Bunker Hill;002;000;0;—;2;8;4

Bandys;001;054;X;—;10;9;2

WP: Cade Spencer (5-0)

LP: Drew Moore (1-2)

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

