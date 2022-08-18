Trojans looking to stay healthy, win more in 2022

CATAWBA — Due to a myriad of injuries last season, the Bandys football team had to lean heavily on young players to fill key roles. In the long run, the experience gained by those players could come in handy.

Third-year head coach Jason Barnes is certainly hoping that’s the case this fall. The Trojans finished 3-6 last year, but two of those losses were by a combined seven points — West Lincoln defeated Bandys 20-17 in overtime and East Burke topped the Trojans by a 36-32 final.

“Our losses last year, I can’t tell you whether or not we would have won had we been healthy,” said Barnes, “but I can tell you this: we had freshmen playing on the varsity line last year and that makes a difference. ... They’re gonna be sophomores playing on varsity this year and they’re a little bigger, faster and stronger, and they’re seasoned. Typically you don’t get that from sophomores, but you do in this case, so I think we’ve got a better chance in terms of execution up front.”

Zane Barnett, Samuel Hill and Avery Miller are three of the sophomores who gained valuable experience during the 2021 season. Also returning after missing last season due to an ACL tear is senior Camden Mongene, who will join the aforementioned trio on the offensive line while serving as a linebacker on defense.

Another key player for Bandys will be senior running back Nolan Jones, who Barnes said “can do some things that other people can’t.” According to the Trojans’ coach, “we’re gonna try to put him in a few different places and try to be somewhat creative with getting him the ball.”

The Trojans also expect Jones and senior Logan Williams to be major contributors as defensive backs, with junior linebackers Elliot Spicer and Delson Hillier and junior defensive lineman Scotty Miley among other players to watch on that side of the ball. On offense, Williams is a wide receiver and Spicer, Hillier and Miley are running backs.

Sophomore Wyatt Wesson will start at quarterback. Although inexperienced at the varsity level, he did receive limited playing time and was a key part of the Trojans’ JV team in 2021.

“We had a lot of injuries and one game against Lincolnton he stepped right in there as a freshman and he really did a tremendous job,” said Barnes of Wesson, who has already displayed the leadership needed to excel at the QB position. “He just commands the respect of his peers, of his teammates, he does such a good job with that. He’s very analytical, he can think through the game and he can think fast as well, so we look forward to him developing a lot this season. I think he’s gonna do a good job for us.”

Barnes pointed out that Bandys has nearly twice as many linemen — on offense and defense combined — as it did last season. That should make a difference for the Trojans, but nothing is promised.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re gonna win any ballgames or lose any ballgames,” said Barnes. “That has nothing to do with that. It just means that we have depth on our line this year, and that’s big. We just didn’t have it last year.”

Maiden won the Catawba Valley 2A Conference title last year, while Bunker Hill finished second, West Lincoln took third and Lincolnton came in fourth. But Newton-Conover also impressed at times, particularly on defense, and East Burke was much improved as well, meaning the Trojans will have their work cut out for them in a league that also includes West Caldwell.

“You always say win the games you’re supposed to and maybe steal a few that you’re not,” said Barnes. “... We’re gonna have a tough time regardless of how good we are. I hope we win the games that we’re supposed to and then maybe rob a few from those teams that are supposed to be really, really good, so we’ll see how that turns out.”

AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Jason Barnes (3rd year, 4-11)

Stadium: Garry Butler Memorial Stadium

Conference: Catawba Valley 2A

Last playoff appearance: 2019

State titles: None

LAST SEASON’S RESULTS

3-6 overall, 1-6 Catawba Valley 2A (7th)

Aug. 20: Won vs. St. Stephens 44-7

Aug. 27: Won at Fred T. Foard 49-6

Sept. 17: Lost vs. West Lincoln 20-17

Oct. 1: Lost at Lincolnton 27-7

Oct. 8: Lost at Maiden 46-0

Oct. 15: Lost vs. Newton-Conover 40-6

Oct. 22: Won at West Caldwell 37-26

Oct. 26: Lost vs. East Burke 36-32

Oct. 29: Lost vs. Bunker Hill 42-21

THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: at St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: at West Lincoln*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: at East Burke*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: Lincolnton*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Maiden*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Newton-Conover*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: West Caldwell*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Bunker Hill*, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes conference game

ROSTER

#2 – Cash Obregon, Junior

#3 – Amari Sims, Junior

#4 – Nolan Jones, Senior

#5 – Justin Oplinger, Senior

#6 – Logan Williams, Senior

#7 – Dawson Tucker, Junior

#8 – Jaden Richards, Senior

#9 – Fletcher Harris, Senior

#10 – Wyatt Wesson, Sophomore

#11 – Scotty Miley, Junior

#12 – William Nix, Senior

#20 – Taylon Davis, Junior

#23 – Nolan McCormick, Junior

#24 – Elliot Spicer, Junior

#25 – Ian Moore, Junior

#33 – Delson Hillier, Junior

#41 – Brock Hershberger, Senior

#42 – Raydyn Brooks, Junior

#50 – Eric Vasquez, Senior

#52 – Andrew McCrary, Senior

#54 – Samuel Hill, Sophomore

#55 – Moses Anderson, Senior

#56 – Camden Mongene, Senior

#58 – Aries Sigmon, Junior

#60 – Alexander Drum, Senior

#65 – Cole McClellan, Junior

#67 – Luke Burkett, Junior

#70 – Zane Barnett, Sophomore

#71 – Riley Harris, Junior

#72 – Grayson Lail, Junior

#73 – Carson Brown, Junior

#77 – Brock Mosley, Junior

#78 – Avery Miller, Sophomore

#80 – Noah Cockman, Junior