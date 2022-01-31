Trojans ‘leave no doubt’ with wins over Hendersonville, East Davidson

CATAWBA — The Bandys wrestling team is excited to be participating in the dual state tournament for the first time in 10 years, but the Trojans aren’t just happy to be here — they’re looking to win the whole thing. The top seed in the 2A West bracket, Bandys began its latest postseason run with convincing wins over 16th-seeded Hendersonville and ninth-seeded East Davidson on Monday night.
Following a 70-12 victory over Hendersonville in the opening round, the Trojans defeated East Davidson 78-6 in the second round to advance to Wednesday’s state quarterfinals. East Davidson tied eighth-seeded Madison 42-42 — winning the tiebreaker thanks to fewer forfeits — in the other first-round match to earn the right to face Bandys, which hosted the quad event at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium.
“I told the kids to leave no doubt,” Bandys coach Justin Adams said. “Like, hey, you’re gonna look back at this in a few years and how do you want to look back on it? Let’s not have any regret. Let’s go out, give it our all, wrestle to our capability and let everything else figure itself out. We can’t control winning and losing, but we can control our attitude and what we do.”
Bandys improved to 25-4, advancing to face 12th-seeded West Lincoln (19-3) in the third round. The winner of that contest will take on the winner of the third-round match pitting second-seeded Trinity (21-1) against No. 11 Newton-Conover (35-7) in the 2A West Regional championship, with all three matches to be held at a soon-to-be-announced location on Wednesday.
“I told the kids tonight before we wrestled that we wanted to be relevant, we wanted to hear Bandys is back,” said Adams. “But if we’re satisfied with that we might as well end the season. It feels good (to advance), but it’s not where this group wants to be. It’s not at all where this group wants to be.”
Bandys 70, Hendersonville 12
The Bearcats (13-19) handed the Trojans back-to-back losses to begin their first-round match, with Eli Kole-Davis pinning Brock Mosley at the 5:40 mark at 285 pounds and Daniel Reyes pinning Hunter Wilhite in 21 seconds at 106 to give Hendersonville a quick 12-0 advantage. But Bandys responded in a big way.
After the Trojans’ Justin Krenson pinned Jake Youngblood in 1:27 at 113 to get the hosts on the board, Boedi Kirkland (120), Joey Levix (126) and Trey Story (132) all won via forfeit. Then Bryson Burkett (138) and Will Nix (145) added first-period pins to extend Bandys’ lead to 36-12.
Trey Ballew competed next for Bandys, building an 8-0 lead over Dennis Waters after the first period of their 152-pound bout. Waters scored a reversal in the second period, but Ballew ultimately earned a 12-2 major decision to make it 40-12.
From there, Caleb Moore (160) pinned Gilberto Rivera in 33 seconds, Ian Moore (170) pinned Alex Ashley in 2:36, Raydyn Brooks (182) won via forfeit, Zackory Evans (195) pinned Alex Maximov in 2:29 and Austin Cline (220) pinned Reece Wilson at the 1:13 mark to cap the Trojans’ 58-point victory.
Bandys 78, East Davidson 6
The Trojans continued to roll against the Golden Eagles (8-9), winning the first 13 weight classes to make it 25 individual victories in a row between Monday’s matches. Bryce Kirkland got things started with a 24-second pin of Grace Prevette at 106 pounds, while the next three Bandys grapplers — Krenson at 113, Boedi Kirkland at 120 and Levix at 126 — pinned their opponents in 3:38, 1:16 and 5:25, respectively.
Following a forfeit victory for Story at 132, Burkett pinned Michael Guy-Ramos in 31 seconds at 138 to put Bandys up 36-0. Jack Huggins supplied a 39-second pin of Logan Cribb at 145, while Trey Ballew gave the Trojans an insurmountable lead with a first-period pin of Cole Petree at 152.
Caleb Moore (160) was up next for Bandys, and he easily ran his record on the season to 42-2 with a pin of Bradyn Slate at the 1:18 mark. Then Ian Moore (170) pinned Jacob Gammons in 37 seconds to make it 60-0.
Brooks (182) and Cline (220) sandwiched pins around a forfeit win by Evans at 195, with East Davidson’s only victory coming at 285. Caleb Irwin pinned Bandys’ Andrew McCrary in 3:07 to prevent the Golden Eagles from being shut out.
Note: Prior to the match, Bandys honored senior wrestlers Burkett, Cline, Huggins, Krenson, Levix, Caleb Moore and Marcelo Castillo. “I started with those guys, I coached them at a youth level, I coached them here, but they’re a big part of why this program turned around,” said Adams. “They always are willing to go the extra mile. We’ve had a lot of fun together, it’s been a great journey.”
Round 1 – Bandys 70, Hendersonville 12
106: Daniel Reyes (H) p. Hunter Wilhite, :21
113: Justin Krenson (B) p. Jake Youngblood, 1:27
120: Boedi Kirkland (B) won by forfeit
126: Joey Levix (B) won by forfeit
132: Trey Story (B) won by forfeit
138: Bryson Burkett (B) p. Walker Mains, 1:08
145: Will Nix (B) p. Cayden Coggins, 2:00
152: Trey Ballew (B) d. Dennis Waters, 12-2
160: Caleb Moore (B) p. Gilberto Rivera, :33
170: Ian Moore (B) p. Alex Ashley, 2:36
182: Raydyn Brooks (B) won by forfeit
195: Zackory Evans (B) p. Alex Maximov, 2:29
220: Austin Cline (B) p. Reece Wilson, 1:13
285: Eli Kole-Davis (H) p. Brock Mosley, 5:40
Round 2 – Bandys 78, East Davidson 6
106: Bryce Kirkland (B) p. Grace Prevette, :24
113: Justin Krenson (B) p. Mason Tucker, 3:38
120: Boedi Kirkland (B) p. Montgomery Cressi, 1:16
126: Joey Levix (B) p. Joseph Myers, 5:25
132: Trey Story (B) won by forfeit
138: Bryson Burkett (B) p. Michael Guy-Ramos, :31
145: Jack Huggins (B) p. Logan Cribb, :39
152: Trey Ballew (B) p. Cole Petree, 1:34
160: Caleb Moore (B) p. Bradyn Slate, 1:18
170: Ian Moore (B) p. Jacob Gammons, :37
182: Raydyn Brooks (B) p. Cameron Garrett, 2:39
195: Zackory Evans (B) won by forfeit
220: Austin Cline (B) p. Gavin York, 1:52
285: Caleb Irwin (ED) p. Andrew McCrary, 3:07
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.