Trojans ‘leave no doubt’ with wins over Hendersonville, East Davidson

CATAWBA — The Bandys wrestling team is excited to be participating in the dual state tournament for the first time in 10 years, but the Trojans aren’t just happy to be here — they’re looking to win the whole thing. The top seed in the 2A West bracket, Bandys began its latest postseason run with convincing wins over 16th-seeded Hendersonville and ninth-seeded East Davidson on Monday night.

Following a 70-12 victory over Hendersonville in the opening round, the Trojans defeated East Davidson 78-6 in the second round to advance to Wednesday’s state quarterfinals. East Davidson tied eighth-seeded Madison 42-42 — winning the tiebreaker thanks to fewer forfeits — in the other first-round match to earn the right to face Bandys, which hosted the quad event at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium.

“I told the kids to leave no doubt,” Bandys coach Justin Adams said. “Like, hey, you’re gonna look back at this in a few years and how do you want to look back on it? Let’s not have any regret. Let’s go out, give it our all, wrestle to our capability and let everything else figure itself out. We can’t control winning and losing, but we can control our attitude and what we do.”