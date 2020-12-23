Trojans knock off Rebels in straight sets

Bailey Reynolds served the final four points to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.

Although West Lincoln scored the first two points of the second set, it wasn’t long before Bandys made up that deficit and had the Rebels in their collective rearview mirror, 7-3, after a kill by Marly Hefner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Leading the back row defensive effort feeding the front line was libero Hope Clements.

“She (Clements) didn’t let anything hit the ground tonight. She covered our deep balls really, really well,” said Belk. “Obviously, it pays off at the net when our libero touches as many balls as possible. We are thankful for Hope. She works her butt off and you can see that when she plays so well.”

A strong turn at the service line by Lauren Howard took the Trojans to set point, which they grabbed by forcing a long West Lincoln shot beyond the end line.

Howard had a strong match overall.

“Lauren reads the ball really, really well,” Belk said, citing Howard’s willingness to get the ball and communicate with her teammates. “She has a history as a setter and likes to touch the ball.”