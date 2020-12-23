Trojans knock off Rebels in straight sets

CATAWBA — The Bandys volleyball team had everything working in sync on Tuesday night against West Lincoln and extended its winning streak to four by sweeping the Rebels 25-11, 25-11 and 25-20.
It marks the second straight-set victory this season for the Trojans (8-2) over West Lincoln (2-8). Only once in six sets have the Rebels reached the 20-point mark against Bandys.
“I love good team wins where everybody gets a chance to do their part,” Bandys coach Carlee Belk said. “And we were fortunate enough tonight that everybody got a chance to do that.”
Unofficially, eight different Trojans recorded kills in the match and five delivered an ace from the service line in the win.
Conversely, the Bandys defense allowed just five West Lincoln kills.
“I think that when our defensive game plays as well as they did tonight — they covered a lot of ground and their passes were very consistent — I think it gives our setters more opportunity to share the ball and it also gives our hitters more opportunities to run some riskier sets,” Belk said. “I thought defensively we established our offense really well from that first pass tonight.”
Bandys immediately took charge in the opening set, racing out to a quick 6-2 lead on a kill by Marley Beegle. A couple of big hits by Logan Dutka, another by Beegle and one by Hannah Byrd made the score 18-6.
Bailey Reynolds served the final four points to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.
Although West Lincoln scored the first two points of the second set, it wasn’t long before Bandys made up that deficit and had the Rebels in their collective rearview mirror, 7-3, after a kill by Marly Hefner.
Leading the back row defensive effort feeding the front line was libero Hope Clements.
“She (Clements) didn’t let anything hit the ground tonight. She covered our deep balls really, really well,” said Belk. “Obviously, it pays off at the net when our libero touches as many balls as possible. We are thankful for Hope. She works her butt off and you can see that when she plays so well.”
A strong turn at the service line by Lauren Howard took the Trojans to set point, which they grabbed by forcing a long West Lincoln shot beyond the end line.
Howard had a strong match overall.
“Lauren reads the ball really, really well,” Belk said, citing Howard’s willingness to get the ball and communicate with her teammates. “She has a history as a setter and likes to touch the ball.”
The third set was the most competitive of the night with the Rebels staying as close as three points deep into the set at 17-14. But a kill by Mya Benfield started a rally she then boosted with an ace. Kills by Hefner and Alexis Bolding made the score 23-15 and the Trojans coasted home for the win.
Logan Dutka led the Bandys hit parade with eight kills and a block for a point.
“She got a ton of sets, which I love,” Belk said of Dutka. “We like it when Logan gets lots of balls and she did very well with all those sets.”
Hefner finished the night with seven kills and Reynolds had six.
Bandys hosts North Lincoln next Tuesday at 1 p.m. as part of a doubleheader that will begin with a match between North Lincoln and Lincolnton at 11 a.m. Meanwhile, West Lincoln entertains Lake Norman Charter next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.