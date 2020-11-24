Trojans cruise to 2nd win, have won 30 straight sets against Lincolnton

In what was a sign of things to come, Bandys’ first point of the match came on an ace. Bailey Reynolds was the first Trojan to record one, but it was Logan Dutka’s work behind the service line that really stood out in the opening set.

After a Lincolnton player made contact with the net to put Bandys up 8-5, the hosts reeled off 15 consecutive points with Dutka serving. She placed the ball well time and time again, and the Trojans’ setters put their attackers in positions to succeed. Alexis Bolding was particularly effective for Bandys as she notched several points on kills and tips, and while the Wolves were able to score late, the Trojans easily slayed them in the first set before continuing their strong play in the second.

“We have found out that in order to utilize all of our hitters better, but more specifically our middle who can hit a variety of sets, we’ve got to work on passes,” said Belk. “So that’s been another focus of ours is working on those passes and when we get good passes, we can do a lot more with our middle hitters.