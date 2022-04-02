Trio of Hickory Hawks sign with NC colleges

Three Hickory Hawks football players signed with North Carolina colleges during national signing day on Friday.

Jackson Bennett, J.Z. Conner and Tristan Bailey inked their intent to play college football in a ceremony at The Salvation Army, home of the Hickory Hawks.

Bennett, a four-year starter as defensive back, will play for Greensboro College.

Conner, a running back whose play was limited with the Hawks, but who rushed for more than 600 yards in four games, is going to Fayetteville State University.

Bailey, a three-year Hawks starter as a running back and defensive back, will play for Guilford College.

“Each player will go to college this fall,” said Clifton Bennett, Hawks head coach and director of The Boys and Girls Club at The Salvation Army. “They start training this summer. They are academically qualified to play their freshman year.”

Bennett said the three players worked hard and readily accepted their responsibilities as part of a team. The independent Christian Hawks’ program that gives high school students a chance to play they might not otherwise have, mixes sports with personal instruction, including faith-based guidance.

“God’s fingerprints are all over our lives,” Bennett said. “These three are fine young men and ready for what comes next in their lives. We want the best for all our players.”

Conner played only a short while for the Hawks, returning to Statesville High School to graduate. He chose to sign with his Hawks teammates. He’s the son of Jacolia Harrison and Steven Smith.

Bennett is Clifton and Cheri Bennett’s son. Bailey is the son of Stephen and Simone Bailey. Both players are from Hickory.

Family and friends were on hand to celebrate the players' success at landing the opportunity to attend college and play football. All three represent their families’ first college-bound players.

For more on Hickory Hawks football and other sports program, go to www.hickoryhawksfootball.com.