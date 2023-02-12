Area wrestlers were in action at several different regional tournaments on Friday and Saturday, with Newton-Conover, Fred T. Foard and Bandys winning team titles and several individuals from those schools and others advancing to next week's individual state championship tournament.

Here's a roundup of the 2A West, 3A West, 2A Midwest and 4A West Regional tournaments:

2A West Regional at West Lincoln

Newton-Conover followed up its dual-team 2A state championship with a strong weekend to win the 2A West title.

The Red Devils placed sixth in the championship round with three regional champions, which led to a first-place finish in the team standings at 199 points. The showing was well ahead of R-S Central, which came in second at 153.

Two other Catawba Valley Athletic Conference teams rounded out the top four, as host West Lincoln came in third with 145 points and Lincolnton scored 127 for fourth place.

For Newton-Conover, Jason Brawley (152 lbs.), Jordan Henze (170) and Owen Clark (195) each won their championship matches, with Clark defending last year’s title.

Finishing in second in their weight class were Phoenix Michaud (120), Connor Shumate (138) and Joseph Liorett-Tutty (220). Isaiah Pittman (113), who came in third, and Mykie Xiong (285) also finished in the top four, qualifying them for next weekend’s state tournament in Greensboro.

West Lincoln advanced six wrestlers to the state tournament, including regional champion Mason Avery, who took the 182-lb. title. Others included third-place finishers Andy Saine (106) and Camden Sain (285), as well as fourth-place finishers Bladen Ingle (120), Patrick Goins (170) and Dayne Harrelson (220).

Lincolnton had three regional champions crowned on Saturday with Caleb Deaton (132) defending his title along with Josh White (145) and Geviaunta Walker (220). Others advancing to the state tournament are Ethan Smith, who was third at 138, and Isaac Powell (106), who came in fourth.

Finishing in ninth place as a team was Maiden with 69 points. Blue Devils heavyweight DJ Spring defended his regional championship. He will be joined in Greensboro by Christian Wylie, who was fourth at 120.

Bunker Hill’s Donta Davis won his first region title in the 160 lbs. match and will go to Greensboro for the second time.

West Caldwell had two wrestlers advance to the state tournament. Rakeem Smith will make a second trip to Greensboro after coming in third at 145. Fernando Teniente (113) joins him after coming in fourth.

Finally, East Burke advanced one wrestler after Grayson Phillips was the runner-up at 126.

Altogether CVAC members wrestlers took nine of the 14 weight class championships and 25 of the 56 spots available to advance to Greensboro.

3A West Regional at Pisgah

Fred T. Foard dominated the 3A West Regional with six championships among nine wrestlers that advanced to next weekend’s state championship at Greensboro to easily win the team event.

The Tigers took first place with 229 points, far ahead of host Pisgah, which scored 138 as the team runner-up.

Winning weight class championships were George Coleman (106), Brock Carey (145), Brayden Mejia (152), Zane Birtchet (170), Dylan Smith (195) and Colby Mace (220).

Mejia and Birtchet each won their third regional championship with Carey, Smith and Mace taking their second. Completing the group of nine in Greensboro will be third-place finishers Austin Laws (113), Kevin Romero (138) and Sam Bolch (285).

The next highest finish among area conference teams was Hibriten, which came in sixth at 104 points. The Panthers advanced five grapplers to Greensboro, led by heavyweight champion Elijah Amaya.

Others moving on from the consolation bracket are Ross Watts, who finished third at 145, and fourth-place finishers Brayden Reid (106), Chandler Wyke (152) and Dylan Earp (182).

Scoring 78.5 points and finishing in seventh, Ashe County out of the Northwestern Conference had three wrestlers place in the top four to advance to Greensboro, led by regional runners-up Luke Osborne (145) and Matthew Peterson (160). Luke Sheets (138) completes the trio.

St. Stephens came in eighth at 70 points with Andrew Kehoe winning the 182-pound bracket.

Others from the area who are advancing to the state tournament are Nicholas Martinez of Hickory, who was the runner-up to Mace at 220, and fourth-place finishers Fredy Vicente-Perez of Freedom (220) and Till Helms (113) of North Lincoln.

2A Midwest Regional at Walkertown

With regionals assignments changing from placements by conference to geography, Bandys had no problems going to the Midwest.

Last year’s 2A West champions had no problems with the change in competition as the Trojans had six wrestlers make the finals and advanced nine to next week’s tournament at Greensboro.

The banner day led Bandys to the regional championship with 221.5 points, well ahead of second place Mt. Pleasant at 150 points and third place Surry Central, which had 136.

All winning regional championships for the first time were Will Nix (138 lbs.), Ian Moore (160) and Zack Evans (195).

Also getting into the finals were Luke Burkett (152), Matthew Cranfill (220) and Andrew McCrary (285). Joining the group of nine wrestlers will be Trey Story (126), Trey Ballew (145) and Camden Mongene (182), all of whom won their third-place matches.

4A West Regional at Mallard Creek

Alexander Central advanced four wrestlers to the next week’s state tournament at Greensboro and Watauga added two more as a result of placement at the 4A West Region at Mallard Creek.

The Cougars, which came in sixth as a team with 79 points, were led by Nate Dahlstrom, who was the runner-up in the 182-lb. weight class. Also advancing for Alexander Central were Gilmore Kirby, who finished third at 285, and fourth-place finishers Kanon Harrington (138) and Dylan Dalton (145).

Watauga came in a tie for 13th at 52 points with Palmer Smith taking runner-up at 152 and Trabey Shepherd’s fourth-place finish at 220.

The team championship was won by Mooresville, which scored 204 points, followed by Hough at 158 and host Mallard Creek in third at 148.