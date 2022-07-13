Trio of area players participate in East-West girls basketball game

GREENSBORO — Three players from the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties competed in the North Carolina Coaches Association’s annual East-West All-Star girls basketball game on Monday. The West team, which won 62-55, was coached by former North Lincoln head girls basketball coach Brad Magnum, who will serve as an assistant boys basketball coach at Maiden during the 2022-23 season.

The contest was played at the Greensboro Coliseum, and saw the East squad build a 17-8 advantage after the first quarter before the West rallied to trail just 26-25 at halftime. The West also rallied in the fourth quarter after entering the final period down 43-35.

West star Kate Hollifield of Shelby was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after leading all scorers with 18 points, and she also pulled down five rebounds in addition to a 4-of-6 performance from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Alexander Central’s Julianna Walter had 10 points in 18 minutes, South Caldwell’s Olivia Miller scored four points in 17 minutes and Hickory’s Gabriela Greenard finished with two points in 14 minutes.

Northwood’s Olivia Porter was the only other West player to reach double figures in scoring, finishing with 10 points and five boards in a team-high 26 minutes. As a team, the West outrebounded the East 57-52 and made 18 of 25 free throws (72.0%) as compared to a 9-of-21 performance by the East (42.9%) at the free-throw line.

In Monday’s East-West All-Star boys basketball game, the West defeated the East 92-90 in a contest that didn’t include any players from the HDR‘s coverage area. East star Jaxon Ellingsworth of West Carteret was the game’s MVP following a 29-point, 18-rebound effort that included a 10-of-14 performance from the field and a 9-of-13 performance at the foul line.

The leading scorer for the West boys was KC Shaw of Mooresville, who scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 21 minutes. Shaw made 5 of 11 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws for the winning West squad, which led 30-16 after the opening quarter, 52-39 at the half and 69-66 through three periods.

The East-West All-Star girls and boys soccer matches were played on Tuesday at MacPherson Stadium, while the football game is scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium.