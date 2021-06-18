Tracksters set for regional competition

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold track and field regionals throughout the state this weekend. Meets will not only decide champions in each of the four classifications in the East, Mideast, Midwest and West, but they will also determine the qualifiers for the state track meets, scheduled to be held next Friday at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro. The top four finishers in each event will advance.
Qualifiers for regionals earned the right to compete by hitting a predetermined mark set prior to the season. Each event will have up to 12 competitors. After automatic qualifiers are determined and placed, athletes with the next best marks and times are selected until each event reaches 12 participants.
Twenty-two schools out of the 23 slotted in the three area conferences will sent at least one athlete to this weekend’s regionals. All three regionals (2A, 3A and 4A West) will be held today.
The largest contingent from the area is North Lincoln, which will have 54 entries in the 2A West meet and is the favorite to win both boys and girls.
Below is a list of athletes from each school slated to compete today. Names and events that are italicized are the top four seeds for that specific event. Those listed in bold are the top seeds. All distances listed are in meters.
2A WEST REGIONAL MEET
East Burke High, Icard, 10 a.m.
Bandys
Boys:
Individuals: David Birkhofer, Jr. (400, 800); Austin Cline. Jr. (Discus); Tanner Nantz, Sr. (Triple Jump); Grant Parham, Jr. (1600).
Relays: 4x800 (Cole Deal, Fr., Cole Dorothy, Fr., Ryan Doyle, So., Colin Miller, Jr.).
Girls: Individuals: Lauren Buckminster, Jr. (800, 1600); Elizabeth Carpenter, Jr. (Shot Put); Logan Dutka, Jr. (Discus); Claire Hefner, Sr. (Discus); Christian Kelly, Sr. (Discus); Bailey Reynolds, Jr. (100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Macy Rummage, Jr. (200, 400).
Relays: 4x400 (Emily Hedrick, Fr., Reynolds, Rummage, Buckminster); 4x800 (Buckminster, Paige Oldenburg, Fr., Rummage, Emily Hedrick).
Bunker Hill
Boys:
Individuals: Devin Brice, Fr. (Long Jump); Zachary Lonca, Sr. (Pole Vault); Ben Martin, So. (1600, 3200); Kaliq Ramseur, Sr. (Long Jump); Angel Rojas, So. (Pole Vault); Chadz Stevenson, Jr. (100, 200); Ayden Thompson, So. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles)
Relays: 4x100 (Stevenson, Thompson, Brice, Ramseur); 4x200 (Elijah Boston, So., Brice, Stevenson, Ramseur); 4x400 (Talayn Weaver, Fr., Walter McGill, Fr., Riley Killian, Fr., Xavier McCleave, Fr.); 4x800 (Josh Horniman, So., Martin, Zachary Smyre, Sr., Justin Vinson, Sr.)
Girls:
Individuals: Olivia Ellis, Jr. (Pole Vault); Dalesha Linebarger, Sr. (Triple Jump); Tyra Mitchell, Jr. (Pole Vault)
Relays: 4x800 (Hailee Morrison, Jr., Alondra Hernandez, Fr., Maya Cappelletty, Jr., Agatha Cane, Fr.)
Draughn
Boys:
Individuals: Reed Farrar, Jr. (3200).
Relays: 4x800 (Andrew Albright, Jr., Reed Farrar, Jr., Jonathan Garcia, Jr., Ryan Williams, So.).
Girls:
Individuals: Ambria Blalock, Fr. (400); Bella Williams, So. (High Jump).
East Burke
Boys:
Individuals: Kenneth Byrd, Fr. (High Jump, Pole Vault); Luke Elliott, Sr. (800); Noah Rooks, Sr. (Discus, Shot Put).
Girls:
Individuals: Taylor Bostain, So. (Discus), Chloe Cook, So. (Pole Vault), Meah Walsh, So. (3200).
East Lincoln
Boys:
Individuals: Markell Clark, So. (Long Jump); Luke Felts, Jr. (400); Jadon Kennedy, Jr. (Triple Jump).
Relays: 4x100 (Clark, Kennedy, Tyjai Johnson, Sr., Jaylen Roseboro, Fr.); 4x200 (Johnson, Kennedy, Roseboro, Fr., Jeremiah Jones, Jr.).
Girls:
Individuals: Taryn Giles-Robinette, Sr. (Discus); Macy Parks (800).
Relays: 4x200 (Finley Ledford, So., Forney Jessica, Fr., Jessie Springer, So., Bre’ane Pearson, Fr.).
Fred T. Foard
Boys:
Individuals: Kevin Cervantes, Sr. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Shields Clayton, So. (Pole Vault); Will Elkins, Jr. (400); Jeremy Pompa Huerta, Sr. (110 Hurdles); Nathanael Hughes, Jr. (High Jump); Youssef Katy, Jr. (High Jump); Jamie Richard, Sr. (Pole Vault); Ben Trimm, Sr. (3200); Kobus Wilkinson, Sr. (800).
Relays: 4x100 (Austin Malouis, So., Christopher Kauffman, Jr. David Gross, Sr., Kenai Singchanh-Yang, Fr.); 4x200 (Malouis, Singchanh-Yang, Garrett Starnes, Fr., Brady Davidyak, Jr.); 4x800 (Hughes, Wilkinson, Elkins, Kauffman).
Girls:
Individuals: Brooklyn Bess, So. (100 Hurdles); Karina Coulter, Sr. (1600, 3200); Sofia Ghareeb, Sr. (Pole Vault); Alyssa Smith, So. (Pole Vault).
Relays: 4x100 (Elizabeth Riley, Sr., Bess, Juliana Galit, Sr. Abby Ianc, Sr.); 4x200 (Galit, Bess, Riley, Ianc, Sr.); 4x400 (Ianc, Riley, Galit, Katie Wilkinson, So.).
Hibriten
Boys:
Individuals: Jackson Lewis, Sr. (Shot Put); DJ Moore, Sr. (Discus, Shot Put); Jacob Taylor, Sr. (Discus); Nathaniel Whitt, Jr. (Pole Vault).
Girls:
Individuals: Jada Brown, Fr. (Long Jump, 100, 200); Haley Crowe, Fr. (High Jump); Emma Poarch, Fr. (400); Jordan Schlageter, Jr. (Shot Put).
Relays: 4x100 (Emily Hussong, Jr., Cady Ferguson, So., Crowe, Brown); 4x200 (Ferguson, Schlageter, Jr., Abby Kidder, Fr., Poarch); 4x400 (Hussong, Crowe, Kidder, Poarch).
Lake Norman Charter
Boys:
Individuals: Blaise Atkinson, Jr. (100, 200, 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Braden Bole, Jr. (1600, 3200); Drew Hendrickson, So. (Discus); Grant Howlett, Sr. (800, 1600), Aidan Mutongi, Jr. (800).
Relays: 4x400 (Kris Chambers, So., Nick Lay, Sr., Cameron Miller, Sr., Mutongi); 4x800 (Chambers, Lay, Mutongi, Cooper Wozniak, Fr.).
Girls:
Individuals: Sasha Bernard, So. (400); Abby Farris, Sr. (1600, 3200); Jenna Peterson, So. (800); Megan Rinehardt, Jr, (1600); Ryan Selden, Sr. (100, 200); Megan Wozniak, Jr. (800); Lily Yampolsky, Fr. (800, 1600).
Relays: 4x400 (Bernard, Peterson, Yampolsky, Wozniak); 4x800 (Peterson, Rinehardt, Yampolsky, Wozniak).
Lincolnton
Girls:
Individuals: Katherine Hopkins, So. (1600, 3200)
Maiden
Boys:
Individuals: Amarion Craig, Sr. (100); Chris Cullliver, So. (High Jump, 100); Kadin Frye, Sr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump); Trevor Smith (110 Hurdles).
Relays: 4x100 (Ben Gibbs, So., Craig, Smith, Culliver); 4x200 (Smith, Craig, Gibbs, Culliver); 4x400 (Bryson Foard, So., Carson Foard, So., Nymier Ramseur, So., Will Stover, Fr.).
Girls:
Individuals: Maggie Andrews, Sr. (Long Jump); Callie Stamey, So. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles).
Relays: 4x100 (Andrews, Stamey, Zapheria Shuford, Sr., McKenna Parker, Sr.); 4x200 (Alyssa Keener, Jr., Parker, Stamey, Annalee Smith, So.); 4x400 (Isabella Boyles, Fr., Shaley Dunn, So., Parker, Macy Landis, Sr.).
Newton-Conover
Boys:
Individuals: Devan Crawford, Jr. (100, 200); Tyler Johnson, Sr. (400);
Girls:
Individuals: Brianna Carson, Sr. (100, 200)
North Lincoln
Boys:
Individuals: Connor Bagwell, Fr. (1600); Jared Campbell, Sr. (800); Ty Castro, Sr. (Discus, Shot Put); Ethan Davis, Sr. (3200); Stephen Fernetti, So. (1600, 3200); Matthew Haight, Sr. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Kolton Hodges, So. (400); Miles Phillips, Sr. (800, 1600); Joseph Quilla, Sr. (800); Craig Rathbone, Sr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump, 300 Hurdles); Jacob Scott, Sr. (3200); Liam Sutton, So. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles)
Relays: 4x100 (Casey Cate, Sr., Rathbone, Eli Wulfhorst, Sr., Sutton); 4x200 (Quilla, Cate, Wulfhorst, Cole Wesson, Sr.); 4x400 (Campbell, Hodges, Phillips, Quilla); 4x800 (Noah Carter, Sr., Hodges, Scott, Quilla)
Girls:
Individuals: Angie Allen, Sr. (800,1600, 3200); Cara Castro, Jr. (1600); Carly Correll, So. (Discus, Shot Put); Emma Glass, Fr, (100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Lori Glavan, Jr. (3200); Emily Laramie, So. (3200); Abigall Lamoutte, So. (Pole Vault); Anaia Mayner, Sr. (100, 200, 400); Kalyi Page, Fr. (100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Kelbi Pierce, So. (800); Chloe Soorus, Jr. (High Jump, Pole Vault), Angely Soto, Fr. (High Jump, Triple Jump, 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Payton Turner, Fr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump); Ashlyn White, Sr. (Long Jump); Bella Wood, Fr. (1600);
Relays: 4x100 (Soorus, Turner, White, Lamoutte); 4x200 (Glass, Sadie Hallman, Sr., White, Lamoutte); 4x400 (Jaimie Klein, Fr., Mayner, Castro, Pierce); 4x800 (Castro, Glavan, Laramie, Pierce)
Patton
Boys:
Individuals: Jackston Brown, Sr. (300 Hurdles); Vance Jones, Jr. (400); Austin McGuire, Jr. (400); Connor Rudisill, Jr. (High Jump).
Relays: 4x400 (Brown, Jones, Charlie Bennett, Fr., Austin McGuire, Fr.); 4x800 (Bennett, McGuire, Caden Clontz, Jr., Jones).
Girls:
Individuals: Madison Clay, Jr. (800, 3200).
West Iredell
Boys:
Individuals: Antaveon Steele, Jr. (300 Hurdles).
Girls:
Individuals: Lariyah Clark, Jr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump); Alaya Gillespie, So. (Long Jump, 100, 200, 400); Nakyla Heaggans, Jr. (Shot Put); Janiya Johnson, Fr. (100, 200).
Relays: 4x400 (Sierra Bridges, So., Abby Goins, Sr., Lindsay Green, Fr., Clark).
West Lincoln
Boys:
Individuals: Mason Huitt, Sr. (200); Jersey Singletary, Jr. (Discus).
Relays: 4x100 (Huitt, Sr., Zachary Daigler, Jr., Evan Rye, Sr., Charlie Wyant, Jr.); 4x200 (Huitt, Daigler, Rye, Wyant).
Girls:
Individuals: Gracie Elmore, So. (Shot Put).
3A WEST REGIONAL MEET
T.C. Roberson, Asheville, 4 p.m.
Alexander Central
Boys:
Individuals: Kobe Burns-Caesar, Sr. (100, 200); Deyante Calhoun, Sr. (Discus, Shot Put); Daniel Cruz, Sr. (100, 200); Russell Frasier, Jr. (Shot Put), Kellen Hartman, So. (High Jump); Nolan Heath, Jr. (Pole Vault); Isaiah Howell, (Discus); Benjamin Icard, So. (300 Hurdles); Luke Kiziah, Jr. (1600); Daniel Morgan Sr. (100); Dominick Miller, Sr. (400); Evan Presnell, Jr. (400); Kellun Triplett, So. (Long Jump, Triple Jump);
Relays: 4x100; 4x200; 4x400; 4x800
Girls:
Individuals: Alysha Early, Jr. (Shot Put, 100 Hurdle); Gracie Harring, Sr. (High Jump); Allison Lasher, Sr. (Discus, Shot Put); Kaley McDaniel, So. (High Jump, Triple Jump); Layna West, Jr. (100, 200)
Relays: 4x100; 4x200; 4x400; 4x800
Freedom
Boys:
Individuals: Christopher, Brittain, Jr. (800); Drew Costello, Jr. (Long Jump); Rien Freeman, Sr. (1600, 3200); Tay Lowdermilk, Sr. (100).
Relays: 4x100; 4x400.
Girls:
Individuals: Katie Deacon, So. (800, 1600); Lee Kania, Sr. (Shot Put, 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Caroline McRacken, Fr. (100 Hurdles).
Hickory
Girls:
Individuals:
Madeleine Johnson, Jr. (Discus, 200, 400);
St. Stephens
Boys:
Relays: 4x200.
Girls:
Individuals: Jordyn Horan, Fr. (Pole Vault).
Relays: 4x800.
Watauga
Boys:
Individuals: Ethan Cannon, Jr. (800, 1600); Henry Coatney, Jr. (Pole Vault); Davis Hunt, So. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Rien Freeman, Sr. (1600, 3200); Asa Markus, Sr. (800); Isaiah Shirley, So. (Shot Put); Trey Thompson, So. (Long Jump, Triple Jump);
Relays: 4x200; 4x400; 4x800
Girls:
Individuals: Gwendolyn Anderson, So. (1600, 3200); Sophie Beach, Jr. (800); Olivia Burroughs, Fr. (Discus, Pole Vault); Rachel Cathey, Fr. (1600, 3200); Sarah Goode, Sr. (Pole Vault); Emma Martin, Fr. (High Jump, Pole Vault); Sidra Miller, Jr. (3200); Raelin Nolan, Fr. (High Jump); Kendall Reece, Sr. (300 Hurdles); Andriana Rink, So. (800); Virginia St. Clair, So. (1600); Faith Watson, So. (Long Jump, Triple Jump);
Relays: 4x400; 4x800
4A WEST REGIONAL MEET
Olympic High School, Charlotte, 10 a.m.
McDowell
Boys:
Individuals: Seth Baird, St. (Pole Vault); Trevor Kettles, Sr. (Discus); Cal Stevenson, Sr. (Pole Vault).
South Caldwell
Boys:
Individuals: Anthony Baverso, Sr. (800, 1600); Michael Hawkins, Jr. (Pole Vault); Kaleb Isenhour, Jr. (Pole Vault); Suandreven Moore, Fr. (300 Hurdles): Jaxsen Wilkerson (Long Jump, Triple Jump, 110 Hurdles).
Relays: 4x100 (Isenhour, Alex Viera, Jr. Trenton Brinkley, So., Moore); 4x200 (Isenhour, Viera, Brinkley, Moore); 4x400; 4x800 (Alejandro Aguilar, So., Ian Roland, Sr., Sam Velazquez, Sr., Austin Shore, Fr.).