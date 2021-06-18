Tracksters set for regional competition

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold track and field regionals throughout the state this weekend. Meets will not only decide champions in each of the four classifications in the East, Mideast, Midwest and West, but they will also determine the qualifiers for the state track meets, scheduled to be held next Friday at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro. The top four finishers in each event will advance.

Qualifiers for regionals earned the right to compete by hitting a predetermined mark set prior to the season. Each event will have up to 12 competitors. After automatic qualifiers are determined and placed, athletes with the next best marks and times are selected until each event reaches 12 participants.

Twenty-two schools out of the 23 slotted in the three area conferences will sent at least one athlete to this weekend’s regionals. All three regionals (2A, 3A and 4A West) will be held today.

The largest contingent from the area is North Lincoln, which will have 54 entries in the 2A West meet and is the favorite to win both boys and girls.

Below is a list of athletes from each school slated to compete today. Names and events that are italicized are the top four seeds for that specific event. Those listed in bold are the top seeds. All distances listed are in meters.