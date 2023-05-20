The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host one of its largest sporting events during the academic year, as the track and field state championship meets take place over two days.

On tap today are the 2A and 4A championships, which are held concurrently starting at 10 a.m. following the 1A and 3A state championships from Friday.

Tracksters reached the state meets by finishing in the top four of regionals held throughout the state last weekend.

All nine 2A schools from area conferences will have at least one participant at the meet, with a total of 63 athletes competing in 57 separate events.

Out of the 4A, Alexander Central has one athlete in the discus throw, while Watauga has five qualifiers in six events.

Below is a capsule look at the teams and individuals scheduled to compete in the 2A and 4A meets. NCmilesplit.com will have live updates of the meets.

(Note: All races are measured in meters. Each event listed will have the regional finish listed.)

1A & 3A TRACK AND FIELD STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

Marcus T. Johnson Track, North Carolina A&T in Greensboro 10 a.m.

2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

BANDYS

Coach: Jason Barnes

BOYS (Sixth place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Alex Reavis, 2019 (High Jump)

Individuals: Kage Hefner, Jr. (Pole Vault, 3rd); Aries Sigmon, Fr. (Discus, 4th); Trey Story, Sr. (Pole Vault, 2nd)

Relays: 4x200 (3rd) (Fletcher Harris, Sr.; Brady Swett, Fr.; Will Nix, Sr.; Evan Turner, So.)

GIRLS (2A West Region champion):

Individuals: Raelle Brown, Fr. (300 Hurdles, 1st; 100 Hurdles, 2nd); Haley Cross, So. (300 Hurdles, 4th); Kaylee Cutshaw, Jr. (Discus, 1st); Lydia Fisher, So. (High Jump, 2nd); Kaylin Foster, Fr. (Pole Vault, 4th); Geneva Lynch, So. (Pole Vault, 2nd)

Relays: 4x200 (4th) (Madison Hatley. So.; Cross; Morgan Lester, Jr.; Alley Thompson, Sr.); 4x400 (3rd) (Brown, Emily Hedrick, Sr., Foster, Cross)

About the Trojans: Bandys will have several chances to get the program’s first girls individual champion. Cutshaw has the top seed mark for the discus, an event in which she placed fifth last year. This will be Hedrick’s third state meet, all in relay competition.

On the boys’ side, Hefner returns in the pole vault after coming in fourth last year. Nix and Harris were part of the boys’ 4x100 relay that finished eighth.

BUNKER HILL

Coach: John Sullivan

BOYS (Third place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Raheem Carson, 2019 (100)

Individuals: NaHeaven Banks, So. (Long Jump, 1st); Devin Brice, Jr. (Long Jump, 2nd); Ayden Thompson, Sr. (110 Hurdles, 1st)

Relays: 4x100 (3rd) (Jason Willis; Thompson; Brice; Xavier McCleave, Jr.); 4x200 (2nd) (Brice; Thompson; Willis; Banks); 4x800 (4th) (Jackson Brown, Sr.; Ben Martin, Sr.; Josh Horniman, Sr.; Rien Skeens, Sr.)

GIRLS (17th place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Crystal Forney, 1996 (High Jump)

Individuals: Agatha Cane, Jr. (Pole Vault, 3rd)

About the Bears: This will be the third state tournament for Thompson, the second as an individual competitor. He finished fourth in the boys’ 110 hurdles last year and in 2021 he ran the second leg of the Bears’ 4x100 relay that came in fifth. Banks enters with a seed mark of sixth in the long jump.

EAST BURKE

Coach: Heather Ramsey

BOYS (2A West Region runner-up):

Last Individual Champion: Kenneth Byrd, 2022 (Pole Vault)

Individuals: Kenneth Byrd, Jr. (High Jump, 1st; Pole Vault, 1st; 110 Hurdles, 2nd; 300 Hurdles, 2nd); Kolby Byrd, So. (Shot Put, 2nd; Discus, 2nd); Ian Cox, Sr. (High Jump, 3rd); Avery Fraley, Jr. (Triple Jump, 1st; High Jump, 2nd; 200, 2nd); Michael Hathcock, Sr. (Shot Put, 1st); Luke Wilson, Sr. (Discus, 1st)

GIRLS (Seventh place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Alisha Little, 1999 (1600 & 320-0)

Individuals: Taylor Bostain, Sr. (Shot Put, 4th); Meah Walsh, Sr. (3200, 1st)

Relays: 4x800 (1st) (Karlynna McDaniel, Sr.; Cadence Willis. So.; Piper Strong, Sr.; Walsh)

About the Cavaliers: The Cavaliers are led by Kenneth Byrd, who is the two-time defending 2A state champion in the pole vault and holds the 2A meet record in the event (15-4). He was also third in the high jump and sixth in the 110 hurdles. Along with his 2021 pole vault, Byrd was third in the high jump. Fraley comes back in the high jump and has also added the triple jump and 200 dash events. Cox also returns in the high jump. Along with Byrd’s top seed mark in the pole vault, Hathcock is seeded second in the shot put.

On the girls’ side, Walsh has the top time in the 3,200, and the 4x800 relay team is second. Walsh was fifth in the 3,200 last year.

LINCOLNTON

Coaches: Michael Budzinski

BOYS (14th place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Donnie Thompson, 2017 (Shot Put)

Individuals: Khalil Yarborough, Jr. (110 Hurdles, 4th)

GIRLS (Seventh place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Emily Shain 2019 (Shot Put)

Individuals: Katherine Hopkins, Jr. (1600, 1st; 3200, 2nd)

About the Wolves: After finishing as the runner-up the last two years in the 1,600, Hopkins has the top seed time heading into this year’s race. She is also seeded second in the 3,200 behind East Burke’s Meah Walsh. Yarborough will make his first appearance at a state meet.

MAIDEN

Coach: Stephen Hensley

BOYS (12th place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Corbin Boyles, 2014 (3200)

Individuals: Nymier Ramseur, Sr., (400, 4th); Hunter Smathers, Sr., (3200, 3rd)

GIRLS (11th place 2A West Region):

Individuals: Grace White, Sr. (Long Jump, 4th; Triple Jump, 3rd)

About the Blue Devils: All three athletes will make their first appearance at a state meet.

NEWTON-CONOVER

State Championship (Boys): 2000

Coach: Marcus Miller

BOYS (15th place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Charlie Drummond, 2000 (400); BJ Clemons, 2000 (Triple Jump), 4x200, 2000

Individuals: Michael Sifford, So. (100, 1st; 200, 4th)

GIRLS (13th place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: 4x400 Relay, 2015

Individuals: Saniya Miller, Sr. (100, 1st; 200, 3rd)

Relay: 4x100 (3rd) (Gorgeous Cole, Fr.; Kylie Hill, Sr.; Sarahmya Abbott, Jr.; Miller)

About the Red Devils: Sifford is the lone returnee to state for the Red Devils after finishing 12th in the 100 last spring. Both he and Miller won regional events last weekend and seek the first Red Devils championship since 2015. The last boys title came in 2000.

PATTON

Coach: Clay Nelson

BOYS (18th place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Vance Jones, 2022 (800); 4x800, 2022

Relays: 4x800 (3rd) (Charlie Bennett, Jr.; Alex Gonzalez, Jr.; Austin McGuire, Jr.; Gabe Wykle. So.)

About the Panthers: Patton is the defending 2A state champion in the boys’ 4x800. Both Bennett and McGuire will make their third state appearance in that race, which includes the championship run.

WEST CALDWELL

Coaches: Neil Ramsey, Kristen Bowman

BOYS (12th place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Willie Perry, 2005 (100 & 200); 4x200, 2005

Individuals: Thaxton Dula, Sr. (Triple Jump, 4th); Nigel Ransby, Jr., (100, 2nd).

About the Warriors: Ransby is back for a second time in the boys’ 100 dash, looking to improve from a 13th-place finish. Dula is set for his first state meet.

WEST LINCOLN

Coaches: Chuck Mallory and Tom Sain

BOYS (Fifth place 2A West Region):

Individuals: Mason Avery, Sr. (400, 2nd); Parker Cochrane, So. (Discus, 3rd); Lucas Howell, Sr. (100, 3rd)

Relays: 4x400 (4th) (Avery; Howell; Nathan Rye, Sr.; Johnathan Morgan, Sr.)

GIRLS (Tenth place 2A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Lily Tallent 2004 (Shot Put & Discus)

Individuals: Sierra Church, Sr. (Triple Jump, 4th); Gracie Elmore, Sr. (Shot Put, 3rd); Zoey Owenby, Jr. (High Jump, 4th)

About the Rebels: Church is the lone athlete to previously compete at state, turning in an 11th-place finish in the 400 last spring.

4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Coach: Marcus Bowen

BOYS (18th place 4A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Lyndon Strickland, 2019 (Discus)

Individuals: Chad Lasher, Jr. (Discus, 3rd)

About the Cougars: Lasher will participate in the state meet for the first time.

WATAUGA

State Championships (Girls): 1995, 1996, 1997

Coach: Randy McDonough

BOYS (Ninth place 4A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Ricky Brookshire, 2000 (1600 & 3200, MOP); Brian Greer, 2000 (800), 4x800, 2000

Individuals: Davis Hunt, Jr. (110 Hurdles, 4th; 300 Hurdles, 3rd); Clayo Kulcyk, So. (Pole Vault, 1st); Jonathan Lutabingwa, Sr. (Shot Put, 3rd); Luke Wilson, Fr. (Pole Vault, 3rd)

GIRLS (12th place 4A West Region):

Last Individual Champion: Taylor Cook, 2008 (Pole Vault)

Individuals: Olivia Burroughs, Jr. (Pole Vault, 1st)

About the Pioneers: Burroughs will compete in the pole vault for the third time at state with her best finish coming last year at 11th. After failing to qualify last year, Hunt returns to the state meet in both hurdle events with his best finish at 11th in the 110.