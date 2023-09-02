On Sept. 15, Hickory High School will dedicate its track to the legacy of two beloved track coaches, the late coach Larry Wittenberg and current coach Ronnie Hopper.

This dedication is a tribute to the commitment, leadership and lasting impact Hopper and Wittenberg made on the school’s track and field program, a news release said.

Wittenburg and Hopper have been instrumental in shaping the Hickory High School track and field program into today’s powerhouse. Their unwavering commitment to coaching excellence, mentorship and sportsmanship has left an indelible mark on the athletes they coached and the entire school community, the release said.

“We are very excited to honor both of these great coaches in dedicating the Hickory High School track,” Rebecca Tuttle, principal of Hickory High School, said in the release. “Both of these men have been instrumental in shaping the lives of young people, coaching them to greatness and growing them as athletes. Our athletic programs have benefited greatly from these two coaches. We are extremely honored to have them part of the Tornado family and appreciate all of the great things they have done for the school and our student-athletes.”

“These two coaches are outstanding men and community members,” Hickory High School Athletic Director David Craft said in the release. “They have touched thousands of lives, and it’s an honor for the Hickory High School track to be dedicated in their names.”

Wittenberg coached the Hickory High School track team from 1975-1992. During that time, his accomplishments include:

129 first-place finishes

20 conference championships (never finishing lower than third in the conference)

Three sectional titles and the prestigious Porter Relays for eight consecutive years

Named Track Conference Coach of the Year nine years

Induction into the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame

During his tenure, Wittenberg also served as Hickory High School Athletic Director, assistant and head football coach and taught history.

Hopper has been a Hickory High School track and field coach for 43 years and head coach for the past 30 years, the release said. His accomplishments include:

13 individual state champions

A state track MVP

three top five team state finishes

Multiple nationally ranked athletes

Countless college scholarship athletes

At least one U.S. Olympic trials athlete

An average of 10 athletes that qualifying for the state meet yearly

Set 36 out of the 38 school track & field records

Hickory High School track and field has won thousands of medals, awards, top finishes and more than 20 conference champions under Hopper’s leadership. There have been more than 500 track and field first-place conference finishes from the school in the past 10 years, the release said.