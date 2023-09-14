The Bunker Hill Bears boys cross country team took first place in the first 2A Catawba Valley Athletic Conference meet of the year at River Bend Middle School on Monday. The Bears led the field with 38 points and an average time of 21:04 in the 5k race.

East Burke finished second with an average time of 21:23 and University Christian logged an average time of 21:40 for third place. Newton-Conover took fourth and Maiden took seventh. Top individual finishers in the meet were:

Conner Frizzell – University Christian – 19:04.70

Sean Reed – Bandys – 19:19.60

Elijah Baker – East Burke – 20:02.30

Chauncy Reese – Bandys – 20:34.30

Carter Morgan – University Christian – 20:34.70

West Lincoln took first place in the girls meet with an average time of 27:44. Bandys took second, Maiden took third and Bunker Hill finished fourth. Top individual finishers were:

Cadence Willis -- East Burke – 22:32.20

Madison Sledge – University Christian – 22:42.40

Ellie Adams – University Christian – 23:42.40

Lexi Mathews – Bandys – 24:08.40

Adleigh Sutton – West Lincoln – 25:09.00

Printcrafters Invitational

Several area Western Foothills 3A teams competed in the Printcrafters invitational on Tuesday. St. Stephens finished seventh in the boys meet, Fred T. Foard finished eighth and Hickory came in 12th. For the girls, St. Stephens took third, Hickory took 10th and Foard came in 12th.

Individually, Hickory sophomore Harper White finished ninth in the girls meet with a time of 21:34.50. The first Western Foothills 3A conference meet will take place Sept. 19 at St. Stephens.

Northwestern 3A/4A Golf

Alexander finished in second place at Ashe in a Northwestern 3A/4A conference meet on Tuesday with a three-person score of 130. Hibriten took first with a team score of 118 and South Caldwell finished in fourth.

Individually, Meredith Wiker took third place with a score of 40 (+4).