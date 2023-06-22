GREENSBORO — Hickory High’s Kwan Oates, who enters his senior year in 2023-24, finished second in the triple jump during the Adidas Outdoor National Track and Field Championships last weekend at Marcus T. Johnson Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

Oates posted a mark of 45 feet, 3.75 inches as an Elite Division competitor, with only Khalil Antoine of Hillhouse High in Connecticut finishing ahead of him. Antoine recorded a mark of 45 feet, 5.25 inches.

Oates previously won the 3A state championship in the triple jump in May, and he was also named the Western Foothills 3A Conference’s boys field athlete of the year.