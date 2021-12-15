Tonight's West Iredell-Bunker Hill basketball games postponed

Support Local Journalism
Tonight's JV and varsity basketball games between West Iredell and Bunker Hill have been postponed to a later date. The nonconference contests were scheduled to be played at Bunker Hill High School in Claremont, but have been moved to a yet-to-be-determined date later in the season.
Bunker Hill is set to begin Catawba Valley 2A Conference play when it hosts Lincolnton on Friday.
