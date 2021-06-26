Tigers’ Wolgemuth wins 3rd state tennis title

CARY — Fred T. Foard junior girls tennis player Alexis Wolgemuth nabbed her third state championship in as many seasons during the finals of the 2A state singles tournament on Saturday at Cary Tennis Park. Wolgemuth topped Oak Grove junior Jessica Fuchs 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the championship match.
Wolgemuth also won state doubles titles with two different partners during her freshman and sophomore campaigns before winning this season’s two-day singles tournament. She swept each of her first three matches — two on Friday and one on Saturday — before getting past Fuchs in three sets during Saturday’s final round.
Newton-Conover sophomore Alexa Allison reached the semifinals of the 2A singles tournament, while other state competitors from the three area conferences included West Lincoln senior Brogan Heavner and junior Etta Godfrey (2A doubles semifinalists), East Lincoln seniors Olivia Prevost and Olivia Franco (2A doubles quarterfinalists), Watauga junior Jillian Russert (3A singles quarterfinalist), Hickory junior Nicole Kozischek and sophomore Ellie Holtzman (lost in first round of 3A doubles tournament) and Lake Norman Charter sophomore Sidney Ross (lost in first round of 2A singles tournament).
Full results for area competitors during the 2A state tournaments at Cary Tennis Park and the 3A state tournaments at Burlington Tennis Complex were as follows:
2A STATE SINGLES TOURNAMENTAlexis Wolgemuth, Fred T. Foard
First Round: defeated Hinson Britt (Greene Central) 6-1, 6-1
Quarterfinals: defeated Elizabeth Wallace (Ashe County) 6-1, 6-1
Semifinals: defeated Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) 6-1, 6-0
Finals: defeated Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
Alexa Allison, Newton-Conover
First Round: defeated Marley Renner (Currituck County) 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals: defeated Abbey Lawson (Salisbury) 6-0, 6-0
Semifinals: lost to Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove) 6-0, 6-3
Sidney Ross, Lake Norman Charter
First Round: lost to Mary Emma Holscher (Washington) 6-1, 7-5
2A STATE DOUBLES TOURNAMENTBrogan Heavner and Etta Godfrey, West Lincoln
First Round: defeated Kaylee Tucker and Venancia Miller (Greene Central) 6-0, 6-3
Quarterfinals: defeated Kara Comer and Taylor Comer (Wheatmore) 6-0, 6-4
Semifinals: lost to Lillie Rusher and Meredith Burton (Salisbury) 6-2, 6-2
Olivia Prevost and Olivia Franco, East Lincoln
First Round: defeated McKinsey Harper and Kristen Cole (Greene Central) 7-5, 5-7, 6-1
Quarterfinals: lost to Chloe Bethea and Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove) 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-3
3A STATE SINGLES TOURNAMENTJillian Russert, Watauga
First Round: defeated Ginger Evans (J.H. Rose) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8)
Quarterfinals: lost to Maggie Gehrig (Charlotte Catholic) 6-0, 6-0
3A STATE DOUBLES TOURNAMENTNicole Kozischek and Ellie Holtzman, Hickory
First Round: lost to Caroline Adkins and Kathryn Adkins (Fike) 6-2, 6-4