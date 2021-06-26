Tigers’ Wolgemuth wins 3rd state tennis title

CARY — Fred T. Foard junior girls tennis player Alexis Wolgemuth nabbed her third state championship in as many seasons during the finals of the 2A state singles tournament on Saturday at Cary Tennis Park. Wolgemuth topped Oak Grove junior Jessica Fuchs 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the championship match.

Wolgemuth also won state doubles titles with two different partners during her freshman and sophomore campaigns before winning this season’s two-day singles tournament. She swept each of her first three matches — two on Friday and one on Saturday — before getting past Fuchs in three sets during Saturday’s final round.

Newton-Conover sophomore Alexa Allison reached the semifinals of the 2A singles tournament, while other state competitors from the three area conferences included West Lincoln senior Brogan Heavner and junior Etta Godfrey (2A doubles semifinalists), East Lincoln seniors Olivia Prevost and Olivia Franco (2A doubles quarterfinalists), Watauga junior Jillian Russert (3A singles quarterfinalist), Hickory junior Nicole Kozischek and sophomore Ellie Holtzman (lost in first round of 3A doubles tournament) and Lake Norman Charter sophomore Sidney Ross (lost in first round of 2A singles tournament).