Tigers’ Wolgemuth captures 4th state tennis title

BURLINGTON — Fred T. Foard senior girls tennis player Alexis Wolgemuth made it four state titles in as many seasons on Saturday at Burlington Tennis Center. After winning 2A doubles championships with two different partners as a freshman and sophomore, Wolgemuth added a 2A singles title last season before adding a 3A singles championship this fall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Woglemuth defeated Oak Grove’s Marlie Stephenson 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the 3A singles tournament on Friday before earning a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Carrboro’s Ryan Hanes. On Saturday, Wolgemuth added a 6-0, 6-3 win over Oak Grovev’s Jessica Fuchs in the semifinals before beating Carrboro’s Ella Strickler 7-6, 6-4 in the championship match.

Hickory’s doubles team of junior Ellie Holtzman and senior Nicole Kozischek also participated in the 3A state tournament. Following a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Jesse Carson’s Riley Isley and Bree Whittington in Friday’s opening round, Holtzman and Kozischek were defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Cape Fear’s Brooke Bieniek and Anna Piland in the quarterfinals.

As for the 2A state championship, it was held at Ting Park in Holly Springs. Newton-Conover junior Alexa Allison took part in the singles tournament, nabbing a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Reidsville’s Marianna Faint in Friday's first round before falling 6-4, 6-1 at the hands of Research Triangle’s Olivia Hankinson in the quarterfinals.