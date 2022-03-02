Tigers throw combined no-hitter in 15-0 win over Bears

Not so in the second inning when Hayden Tabor led off with a lined single to right. Then Essary drilled a two-out homer over the fence in right-center to put the Bears up 5-0.

It was the first of a pair of two-run blasts by Essary, who crushed another line drive over the left-field barrier in the fifth inning to put Foard up 7-0.

“Offensively, they came out and competed,” Vogel said of his team. “Overall, you couldn’t ask for anything better on your first night out.”

Vogel gave the ball to Zac Martin in the second inning in relief of Essary. Martin also had some control issues in the early going and walked two batters to put runners on the corners with one out. Then his wildness actually worked to his advantage.

A wild pitch careened off the brick face of the backstop, where catcher Blake Powell flipped to Martin covering the plate for one out. Martin fired wildly to second, but Tabor in center field alertly backed up the play and fired to third to get the final out of the inning.

Martin got in a groove after that and struck out five in three innings of work to get credited with the win.