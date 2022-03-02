Tigers throw combined no-hitter in 15-0 win over Bears

CLAREMONT — Fred T. Foard baseball coach Channon Vogel knew his team had a good ballgame on opening night Tuesday at Bunker Hill. He just didn’t realize how good until the game was over.
Four Tigers pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter in the season’s first game. They got plenty of support from a Foard offense that belted four home runs including a grand slam in a 15-0, six-inning shutout of the Bears.
“Wow! No hits, that’s a great night,” Vogel said after confirming the no-hitter with an assistant coach. “We were just trying to get our guys some work. We’ve got three games this week that we’re trying to watch pitch counts and stuff. Everybody we brought in to throw did really, really well, threw strikes and went after the batters.”
Vogel and the Tigers opted for a bullpen game of sorts and threw starter Lane Essary just one inning to save him for Friday’s Western Foothills 3A Conference opener. Essary made the most of his single inning of work in the season opener for both teams and needed just 13 pitches to strike out the side in the bottom of the first.
By then, Foard had already claimed a 3-0 lead without the benefit of a hit. Bunker Hill starter Braden Huffman had difficulty staying in the strike zone. Huffman walked five in a 40-pitch first inning prolonged by two wild pitches, a passed ball and an error by the Bears’ defense. All three runs by the Tigers in that first frame were unearned.
Not so in the second inning when Hayden Tabor led off with a lined single to right. Then Essary drilled a two-out homer over the fence in right-center to put the Bears up 5-0.
It was the first of a pair of two-run blasts by Essary, who crushed another line drive over the left-field barrier in the fifth inning to put Foard up 7-0.
“Offensively, they came out and competed,” Vogel said of his team. “Overall, you couldn’t ask for anything better on your first night out.”
Vogel gave the ball to Zac Martin in the second inning in relief of Essary. Martin also had some control issues in the early going and walked two batters to put runners on the corners with one out. Then his wildness actually worked to his advantage.
A wild pitch careened off the brick face of the backstop, where catcher Blake Powell flipped to Martin covering the plate for one out. Martin fired wildly to second, but Tabor in center field alertly backed up the play and fired to third to get the final out of the inning.
Martin got in a groove after that and struck out five in three innings of work to get credited with the win.
“Kind of crazy double play there,” Vogel said with a smile. “A 2-1-8-5 double play, that kind of got him out of trouble. Then he settled in after that. Just so proud of them. Everybody accepted their role and came in and did a great job. They just seemed to have a lot of fun doing it.”
The quartet of Essary, Martin, Stewart Simmons and Evan Davidson combined to strike out 12 and walk six.
Huffman, the Bunker Hill starter, settled down after the shaky first two innings and worked through the fourth frame without allowing any more hits or runs.
Essary’s second two-run blast was part of a three-run fifth for the Tigers that made the score 8-0. Then in the sixth inning, the Foard bats erupted for seven runs and two more homers.
Left-handed hitting Braxton Tramel led off the frame with a towering shot into the night sky down the right-field line. Later in the inning, Josh Swink drove in a run with an infield groundout and Tabor was credited with an RBI on a bases-loaded free pass.
The finishing touch was delivered by Connor Peschel, who clubbed a grand slam to left for the final of 15-0.
“That’s pretty impressive,” Vogel said of the four-homer night. “I told our guys we’re looking for hard hits. If it’s a base hit, that’s a bonus. They had really good at-bats and hit the ball hard. A couple of them just flew out of here.”
The Bears received no help whatsoever from a Tigers defense that played errorless baseball.
“Our defense is pretty good and it's pretty flexible too. I changed a few guys around, but we didn’t lose a bit,” Vogel said. “Braxton at short is kind of our anchor. He got that ball in the hole that probably would have been a hit on most shortstops.”
Graham Hollar relieved Huffman and pitched the fifth inning for the Bears. Tanner Kanipe pitched the sixth. The three Bunker Hill hurlers combined to surrender eight total hits, strike out five and walk 12.
Essary had a pair of two-run homers and four RBIs, while leadoff man Tabor had two base hits and an RBI. Peschel collected four runs batted in on the grand slam and Tramel had the solo blast for the Tigers.
Foard (1-0) hosts Maiden tonight before beginning league play with a road trip to North Iredell on Friday, while Bunker Hill (0-1) visits St. Stephens tonight before traveling to Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Lincolnton next Tuesday.
Fred T. Foard;320;037;–;15;8;0
Bunker Hill;000;000;–;0;0;5
WP: Zac Martin (1-0)
LP: Braden Huffman (0-1)