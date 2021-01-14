Tigers, Red Tornadoes among volleyball squads ready for Round 2

The Red Tornadoes went on the road and upset the Chargers 3-1 in the second round in 2018. Back in 2016, Hickory took the first set from the top-seeded Chargers 35-33, before Cox Mill routed the Red Tornadoes in the next three and won the third-round match en route to a state title. In the same round the year before, Cox Mill upset top-seeded Hickory at David W. Craft Gym.

A win tonight would put Hickory (21-16 playoff history) in the quarterfinals for the first time since reaching the 3A West final in 2009.

Cox Mill (19-9 playoff history) lost just one set this season in winning the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Chargers’ top four attackers are all seniors, led by Raven Gray, who has nearly four kills per set. Cox Mill is looking to return to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017. The Chargers won the 2016 3A state title.

No. 9 West Henderson (10-1) at No. 1 Watauga (11-1)