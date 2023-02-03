Battle tested and ready for what is to come.

The hours of work and training put in by the wrestling teams of Fred T. Foard and Newton-Conover High have led both to Saturday’s state finals of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual-team wrestling tournament. The goal at hand for both — another state championship.

Both head coaches, Eddy Clark of Newton-Conover and Mike Carey of Foard, prepare their teams with strenuous schedules against top opponents throughout the season. It is the testing and prodding that, perhaps, helped both teams get through a tough regional round on Wednesday.

Newton-Conover will make its eighth trip to the state final, but the first since it shifted to Greensboro in 2018. The Red Devils are looking for their first title since 2016 and the fourth under Clark, who will retire after this season.

Newton-Conover survived an all-conference assault on Wednesday to get to Saturday’s match. The Red Devils took down Catawba Valley 2A Conference rival Lincolnton in the third round before dethroning last year’s state champion Bandys in the regional final.

With West Lincoln as the fourth team in the regional quad, Wednesday’s matches were another chapter in the heated rivalries. It is those rivalries that prepared Bandys for last year’s titles and West Lincoln for its three championships in the last decade. While Clark harps on his grapplers to focus on themselves, he said the push from equally skilled competitors around the area has helped prepare the Red Devils for what they may see on Saturday against Bunn High.

“As the saying goes, ‘iron sharpens iron,’” said Clark when asked about facing state championship-caliber teams as rivals. “We try not to look at Bandys and we're trying not to look at West Lincoln, but you can't help it when they're in your backyard. So, the kids see that, and they know how good they are. And they know how good that we have to be. Yeah, I think it helps. Last year, we ended up losing to those two. It's got to make you better.”

Foard is heading back to Greensboro for a third straight title and the fifth overall in duals since 2013. The Tigers had grinder matches on Wednesday against both Enka and West Rowan, described by Carey as the most intense on a back-to-back scale his program has had in a while. To come through it with nothing “besides black eyes and a couple of aches and pains,” Carey felt the experience will make a strong Tigers team even more formidable.

“Typically you grow stronger,” Carey said. “You grow in your belief. There was a time Wednesday night we were down 22-0 (to West Rowan) and some of the kids had that ‘uh-oh’ look. The kids just responded down there. When we were down 22-0, we got a pin and then another pin and another pin and started that pin chain going and got right back into the match.”

Both admitted they rely on strong senior classes that have grown up together and have the experience of success and the scars to go along with it. Those seniors are key to keeping the inexperienced teammates focused to do the things they know how to do on the mat.

“We're battle tested and we have experience going to the Fieldhouse,” explained Carey. “I think seven of the eight teams that are in the state dual finals were here last year. So, we kind of know what to expect, and that will probably calm some nerves, at least for our upperclassmen.”

Newton-Conover is the one “new” team of the eight Carey referred to. Although this particular stage, as well as the opponent, will be new for this group of Red Devils, the goal for Clark is the same is in any other dual — be themselves.

“We can't beat ourselves,” Clark said. “We’ve got to be the best version of us, and then if we win, we win; if we lose, we lose. But we’ve got to make sure that we're full. We're hitting the ground full speed and full people, and we got sleep, and we got to weight right, and we've trained right. And then you’ve got to be happy. You’ve got to be happy if you win; you’ve got to be happy if you lose.”

NCHSAA DUAL WRESTLING STATE FINALS

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

1A and 3A Championships, 1 p.m.

2A and 4A Championships, 4 p.m.

Live streaming available on NFHSnetwork.com (Subscription required)

2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Newton-Conover (47-1) vs. No. 1 Bunn (27-1)

NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS

State dual tournament record: 63-20

State dual championship appearances: 8 (state titles 2013, 2014, 2016; runner-up 2007, 2008, 2009; vacated title 2017)

How they qualified: Catawba Valley 2A champion

Playoff results: 1/28 vs. No. 16 McMichael (69-9); vs. No. 8 East Davidson (72-9); 2/1 vs. No. 12 Lincolnon (41-33); vs. No. 11 Bandys (36-33).

Coach: Eddy Clark

Projected lineup: 106: Christian Garcia, Sr. (46-4); 113: Isaiah Pittman, Jr. (51-2); 120 Phoenix Michaud, So. (46-8); 126: Wyatt Hernandez, Fr. (18-20); 132: Darius Musaeus, So. (32-20) or Cooper Murray, Fr. (7-12); 138: Connor Shumate, Jr. (50-5); 145: Landon Williams, So. (31-21); 152: Jason Brawley, Sr. (52-4); 160: Caiden Rowe, Sr. (36-15); 170: Jordan Henze, Sr. (50-8); 182: Caleb Louchez, Sr. (15-8) or Nicholas Cadwallader, Sr. (11-7) or Matthew Race, Sr. (14-7) 195: Owen Clark, Sr. (47-2) 220: Joseph Liorett-Tutty, Sr. (52-3); 285: Mason Abernathy, Sr. (17-8) or Mykie Xiong, Sr. (20-10).

BUNN WILDCATS

State dual tournament record: 9-8

State dual championship appearances: 2 (runner-up 2022)

How they qualified: The Big East 2A/3A champion

Playoff results: 1/28 vs. No. 16 Pasquotank (67-12); vs. No. 9 South Lenoir (47-26); 2/1 vs. No. 5 Manteo (48-27); vs. No. 2 Southwest Onslow (48-30).

Coach: Parker Haake

Projected lineup: 106: Alex Monks, So. (35-4); 113: Brooke Morrow, So. (24-19); 120: Spencer Stallman, Jr. (24-17); 126: Ethan Morrow, So. (15-9) or Chino Catalan-Escamilla, So. (13-8); 132: Austin Chastain, Sr. (38-8): 138: George Hanna, Jr. (17-10); 145: John Fuentes, So.(15-13) 152: Kevin Silverio, So. (18-16); 160: Anthony Garcia, So. (6-12) or Tyler Perry, Fr. (6-3); 170: Damarion Watkins, Sr. (39-3); 182: Dominic McDowell, Sr. (9-5); 195: Cody Anderson, Sr. (30-13); 220: Howard Edwards, Sr. (16-3) or Gabriel Soto, Jr. (9-4); 285: Dyllin Ellis, Sr. (31-6).

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Fred. T Foard (37-1) vs. No. 1 Union Pines (27-1)

FRED T. FOARD TIGERS

State dual tournament record: 45-9

State dual championship appearances: 6 (state titles 2013, 2015, 2020, 2022; runner-up 2014)

How they qualified: Western Foothills 3A champion

Playoff results: 1/28 vs. No. 16 West Charlotte (75-6); vs. 8 Ashe County (55-18). 2/1 vs. No. 5 Enka (36-33); vs. No. 3 West Rowan (W 40-31).

Coach: Mike Carey

Projected lineup: 106: George Coleman, So. (43-5); 113: Austin Laws, Fr. (36-6); 120: Toby Bowman, So. (29-18); 126: Parker Johns, Jr. (29-12); 132: Brayden Johns, Fr. (9-5); 138: Kevin Romero, Jr. (23-8) or Evan Hunsinger, Sr. (11-8); 145: Brock Carey, Sr. (47-0); 152: Brayden Mejia, Jr. (41-1); 160: Jon Byrd, Sr. (31-10); 170: Zane Birtchet, Sr. (44-2); 182: Sam Drum, Sr. (32-16); 195: Dylan Smith, Sr. (45-0); 220: Colby Mace, Sr. (12-1); 285: Sam Bolch. Sr. (38-7).

UNION PINES VIKINGS

State dual tournament record: 22-14

State dual championship appearances: 2 (runner-up 2022)

How they qualified: Sandhills 3A/4A champion

Playoff results: 1/28 vs. No. 16 Seventy-First (67-6); vs. No. 8 Terry Sanford (60-12); 2/1 vs. No. 4 First Flight (42-31); vs. No. 2 Orange (37-24).

Coach: Brian Gray

Projected lineup: 106: Aiden Enright, Jr. (41-7); 113: Keaton Crawford, So. (28-15); 120: Jayden Crawford, Sr. (35-9); 126: Joseph Lloyd, So. (18-8); 132: JT Erie, Jr. (7-22); 138: Finnius McCafferty, So. (40-7); 145: Joseph Vrabcak, Jr. (13-13) 152: Houston Leeah, Jr. (24-9); 160: Brock Sullivan, So. (42-4); 170: Dustin Maness, Sr. (26-16); 182: Nicholas Mascolino, Jr. (46-3); 195: Dantrell Williams, So. (39-13) or Colton Collins, Sr. (45-6) 220: Williams or Collins. 285: Carter Herring, So. (8-22).