Tigers, Panthers play to scoreless tie in 2nd meeting

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard and Hibriten have blitzed the nets in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference girls soccer this season. Against each other, scoring has been hard to come by.
In a key match in ultimately deciding the conference championship, the host Tigers and Hibriten played to a scoreless tie Thursday night.
The two teams entered the match with 106 goals combined. However, in two matches against each other they have scored one. But the 1-0 win by Foard last month at Hibriten may provide the ultimate margin for playoff seedings.
The tie was more helpful to Foard (11-0-1) in both the conference championship race and for a future state playoff berth, as the Tigers will hold the tiebreaker for playoff seedings out of the conference.
With two matches left, Foard would sew up the Northwestern Foothills' top playoff bid with a win or a loss by Hibriten (10-1-1). The Tigers will play at Patton on Tuesday and close out the regular season at home two days later against East Burke. Meanwhile, the Panthers final two matches are at home against Bunker Hill on Tuesday and West Iredell Thursday.
When the coaches were asked to describe the match, both Stan Elliott of Foard and Shea Bridges of Hibriten used the same word to begin their answers: “Intense.”
“Hibriten has always been a rivalry game,” said Elliott, whose squad is unbeaten in the last five against the Panthers. “They always have a good squad. We know what we have and we know what they have. We knew it was going to be a tough game.”
Bridges agreed that the familiarity with each other and among the players further increase the intensity.
“Stan and I go way back,” said Bridges. “We’re both very passionate coaches and we always feel very prepared as a team. That’s the word — intensity. We were just back and forth. Both of us had great opportunities and both goalkeepers played out of their gourds.”
Panthers keeper Rylee Conard made nine saves in the match, including two on breakaways by Anna Schmidt in the second overtime. Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth had five saves, including a heartstopper in the final minute of the first overtime, when Hibriten’s leading scorer Abby Kidder made a long run from midfield. With a defender on her right hip, the sophomore sped upfield and fired a point-blank shot at Wolgemuth, who challenged the shot at the top right corner of the 18-yard box.
Kidder was active in the first half with her best chance coming in the 18th minute from 15 yards out on a shot that sailed wide left. She also rolled a cross along the goal mouth that Wolgemuth picked off. Near the end of regulation, Kidder stole a pass and snapped a shot from 25 yards out that zipped just wide left.
“She’s just a fantastic girl,” said Bridges. “She works hard every day. We pushed her up to the front because we weren’t scoring as many as we’d like. I liked her up there and she creates a lot of opportunities to score.”
Foard had just one shot in the first half, but controlled play much of the second half and in overtime. Elliott said the ability to go with the wind helped, but the emotions of Senior Night also played a part.
“It was a special night for us,” explained Elliott. “We have three special seniors (Brianna Tomas, Alexis Lor, Chloe Sain) and this might be their last game on this field. Everybody stepped up to play. We knocked the ball around a little bit better in the second half. Our touches were able to get us into the danger area. I think we did a better job of that in the second half.”
The Tigers' best chances to score came in extra time. A shot by Schmidt in the 83rd minute from the arc was captured by Conard. The sophomore keeper nearly saw a bad hop on a shot from 18 yards out by Monse Sanchez get by, but Conard was able to quickly adjust for the save.
Wolgemuth was also a weapon at times on long free kicks, especially with the wind. Used as the kicker this season during football season, the junior Tiger keeper sent several shots at her opposing keeper, or just over the net.
“We had the wind in our sails and had opportunities,” Elliott said. “But, you know, that’s the game of soccer.”