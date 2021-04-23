Tigers, Panthers play to scoreless tie in 2nd meeting

NEWTON — Fred T. Foard and Hibriten have blitzed the nets in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference girls soccer this season. Against each other, scoring has been hard to come by.

In a key match in ultimately deciding the conference championship, the host Tigers and Hibriten played to a scoreless tie Thursday night.

The two teams entered the match with 106 goals combined. However, in two matches against each other they have scored one. But the 1-0 win by Foard last month at Hibriten may provide the ultimate margin for playoff seedings.

The tie was more helpful to Foard (11-0-1) in both the conference championship race and for a future state playoff berth, as the Tigers will hold the tiebreaker for playoff seedings out of the conference.

With two matches left, Foard would sew up the Northwestern Foothills' top playoff bid with a win or a loss by Hibriten (10-1-1). The Tigers will play at Patton on Tuesday and close out the regular season at home two days later against East Burke. Meanwhile, the Panthers final two matches are at home against Bunker Hill on Tuesday and West Iredell Thursday.

When the coaches were asked to describe the match, both Stan Elliott of Foard and Shea Bridges of Hibriten used the same word to begin their answers: “Intense.”