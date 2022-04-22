Tigers outlast Panthers to claim 3rd place

NEWTON — The battle for third place in this year’s Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic turned into a contest of stamina and grit as both Hibriten and Fred T. Foard battled through worn out pitching staffs and weary defenses. The Tigers won the confrontation with a 17-12 victory over the Panthers in Thursday evening's consolation final at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

“I told the guys going in it was going to be like that,” said Foard coach Channon Vogel while holding the third-place trophy. “We were low on pitching and had some injuries. It was a long three days of games.”

Nine pitchers, five for second-seeded Foard and four for fourth-seeded Hibriten, gave up a combined 29 runs on a total of 19 hits. There were 13 strikeouts, 16 walks, two hit batters and nine wild pitches. Thanks to a combined total of 12 errors, 11 of the 29 runs scored by the two teams were unearned.

The Panthers touched Foard starter Evan Davidson for three runs in the top of the first inning on two hits and three Tigers errors. Foard answered against Hibriten’s Kennedy Story for three runs without the aid of a hit in the bottom of the first thanks to four Panthers miscues.

“I told them, ‘Just keep battling every inning,’” Vogel said.

The Panthers retook the lead, 4-3, in the top of the second when Palmer Tucker legged out an infield hit, stole second and finished his trip around the bases on two groundouts.

But once again the Tigers came charging back with a vengeance. Foard sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second and scored six times on just three hits. Aiden Landrum and Kylan Bolick each drove in a pair of runs with their base hits.

Both ballclubs continued to make life miserable for the opposing pitchers. Davidson didn’t get out of the third inning for Foard and Story didn’t get through the second for Hibriten. Although the Tigers added a 10th run in the third, the Panthers scored two each in the third and fourth frames and another in the fifth to make the score 10-9 after five innings.

It was still 10-9 heading into the bottom of the sixth when the Tigers came up with another monstrous inning. Again, Foard sent 12 batters to the plate. Landrum, Hayden Tabor, Braxton Tramel and Blake Powell all hit safely in the seven-run outburst.

Tabor and Powell each drove in two runs with their base hits. Tramel, Bolick and Ryan Zych were also credited with RBIs in the Foard sixth inning to make the score 17-9 with three outs to go.

“We got tired there in the fourth and fifth and didn’t score,” Vogel said. “But then they came back and put that seven-spot up and made it a little easier.”

Easier — maybe. But not a sure thing.

The Panthers’ bats still had some bite in the seventh inning. An error started things off and then pinch-hitter Cody Barlowe was hit by a pitch. A walk, a wild pitch and singles by Ethan Watson and Dillan Earp plated three final runs for Hibriten.

“Give it to Hibriten. They didn’t quit,” Vogel said. “They scored in the last inning and made it interesting.”

Josh Harwell was the second of five Foard pitchers and got credit for the win with an inning-plus on the mound. He allowed one hit, struck out one, walked one and gave up two unearned runs. Landrum worked the final two innings to pick up a save.

“Trying to find a pitcher to throw strikes was big,” Vogel said. “Aiden came in at the end and did a good job the last two innings.”

Story was tagged with the loss for the Panthers as the first of four Hibriten pitchers. The four combined for seven strikeouts and 11 free passes.

All of Foard’s hits were singles with Lane Essary and Landrum each collecting two. Bolick finished with three RBIs, while Tabor, Tramel, Powell and Landrum each had two.

Watson had three of Hibriten’s 10 hits, including the game’s lone extra-base hit. Tucker had two hits. Jake Absher and Watson each drove in a pair of runs.

“Overall, I thought we swung the bat well,” Vogel said of the Tigers’ three games in the tournament. “We had a chance to win that game (with St. Stephens) yesterday. Just had a couple of things that didn’t go our way, made a couple of mistakes on the base paths.”

Both teams will wrap up the regular season with conference contests.

Hibriten (11-10) hosts Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Alexander Central on Monday in the Panthers' next outing, while Foard (13-4) will be in action on Tuesday at Western Foothills 3A Conference foe North Lincoln.

Hibriten;312;210;3;–;12;10;5

Fred T. Foard;361;007;X;–;17;9;7

WP: Josh Harwell

LP: Kennedy Story

Sv: Aiden Landrum