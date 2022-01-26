Tigers name Ramseur as new football coach

NEWTON — After holding numerous assistant coaching jobs at the high school and college levels, Michael Ramseur will now get his first chance to be a head football coach. Fred T. Foard High athletic director Samy Shreitah announced Ramseur as the school’s next head coach in an email sent to media members on Tuesday afternoon.

Formerly Foard’s offensive coordinator, Ramseur replaces Ryan Gettys, who completed his second stint as the Tigers’ head coach in November. Foard has lost its last 14 games dating back to the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season and hasn’t posted a winning record since finishing 9-4 in 2017.

A 1988 Mars Hill University graduate, Ramseur’s first coaching position was as a graduate assistant at Lenoir-Rhyne in 1988-89, and he was also the Bears' running backs coach from 2017-19. Prior to transferring to Mars Hill, he played in two bowl games as a member of the football team at the University of North Carolina after a standout career at Maiden High.

Ramseur was previously an assistant coach for the football and boys basketball teams at Bunker Hill, St. Stephens and West Charlotte high schools. Outside of Lenoir-Rhyne, the rest of his college coaching history includes stops at Winston-Salem State University, Hampton University and Mars Hill.