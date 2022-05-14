Tigers' Lombardi selected as first recipient of Richards grant

The North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Foundation recently announced the first recipient of the Linda G. Richards Endowment grant. The grant went to Meredith Lombardi, volleyball coach at Fred T. Foard High School.

The Richards Endowment was established by Dr. Sherry R. Willis to honor the life and work of her sister by supporting female high school volleyball coaches in North Carolina. Linda Richards, known as “LR” to her players and friends, had an outstanding career as volleyball coach at Foard and Newton-Conover high schools, leading both schools to state championship titles. She passed away in 2019 after a brave battle against ovarian cancer.

Dr. Willis expressed the belief that “Linda would be especially pleased that one of her former players and now coach at Fred T. Foard is the first recipient of this grant.” Lombardi will be using her grant to purchase equipment to develop and enhance the skills of her players.

Coaches interested in learning about the grant and submitting a proposal can find information on the NC DKG Educational Foundation’s website www.ncdkgef.org. Priority is given to coaches in Catawba County.