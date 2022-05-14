 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tigers' Lombardi selected as first recipient of Richards grant

  • Updated
  • 0
Meredith Lombardi

Fred T. Foard head volleyball coach Meredith Lombardi shouts instructions as she bangs her clipboard in a file photo from the 2019 season. Lombardi was recently announced as the first recipient of the Linda G. Richards Endowment grant.

 Ernie Masche, Record File Photo

The North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Foundation recently announced the first recipient of the Linda G. Richards Endowment grant. The grant went to Meredith Lombardi, volleyball coach at Fred T. Foard High School.

The Richards Endowment was established by Dr. Sherry R. Willis to honor the life and work of her sister by supporting female high school volleyball coaches in North Carolina. Linda Richards, known as “LR” to her players and friends, had an outstanding career as volleyball coach at Foard and Newton-Conover high schools, leading both schools to state championship titles. She passed away in 2019 after a brave battle against ovarian cancer.

Dr. Willis expressed the belief that “Linda would be especially pleased that one of her former players and now coach at Fred T. Foard is the first recipient of this grant.” Lombardi will be using her grant to purchase equipment to develop and enhance the skills of her players.

Coaches interested in learning about the grant and submitting a proposal can find information on the NC DKG Educational Foundation’s website www.ncdkgef.org. Priority is given to coaches in Catawba County.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Round 2 area baseball preview

Round 2 area baseball preview

There were 14 area schools that began the North Carolina High School Athletic Association baseball tournament on Tuesday, but a rough night cl…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert