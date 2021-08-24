Tigers fall, Hibriten wins to open round-robin soccer tourney

LENIOR — A nonconference, high school boys soccer tournament began play Monday evening with four playoff teams from last spring battling each other this week. In the opening day of the round-robin format held at Hibriten, Stuart Cramer held off a late charge to defeat Fred T. Foard 4-3, and the host Panthers defeated Newton-Conover 5-2.
The teams continue play Wednesday in Belmont, where Cramer plays host to Newton-Conover at 7 p.m. after former Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes Foard and Hibriten go at it at 5 p.m. The action shifts to Foard on Friday, when the Tigers take on Newton-Conover followed by the finale between Hibriten and Cramer.
CRAMER 4, FOARD 3
In Monday’s opener, Foard — a 2A state quarterfinalist last season — finally took to the pitch after rain washed out the first week of play. Cramer (3-1), which did play last week, looked to be the more cohesive group early and took the fight to the Tigers. The Storm had two shots on goal in the first minute and posted the first 10 of the match. Senior Max Accashian proved to be an effective playmaker in setting up teammates for clean shots at Tigers goalkeeper Dylan Steinhoff, who reacted quickly to the Storm attack. Cramer finally put the ball in the net in the 15th minute, as Accashian sent a left-to-right cross to Miguel Herrera, who tapped in from 12 yards for the score.
After a break in the sweltering heat, the Tigers finally found their footing and got the equalizer in the 24th minute. Irvin Martinez-Villa dribbled around a defender and struck a rolling shot to the far right side of the net for the goal.
But the Storm again set the tone to start the second half, and this time they converted their opportunities. Accashian again set the team in the motion, and in the 44th minute, he took a short play on a corner kick, dribbled along the end line before a back pass met the onrush of Jack Matz, who chopped a shot just under the crossbar to make it 2-1.
Herrera completed the hat trick with goals in the 51st and 58th minutes to put the Storm up 4-1.
It was the work of Steinhoff that gave Foard the chance to get back into the match late. Unofficially, he made 16 saves, nine of those in the first 15 minutes.
“He kept us in the game,” said Tigers coach Scottie Goforth. “He faced a lot of pressure around the goal and did a great job standing up to the pressure. We’re really lucky to have him.”
Foard put together a final charge over the final four minutes, led by Martinez-Villa. After a couple of chances by the senior were thwarted, Martinez-Villa received a crossing pass by Derek Chacon from the right corner and tucked a header into the top left corner.
In the 79th minute, Martinez-Villa returned the favor, as he fed Michael Betancourt for what proved to be the final margin.
HIBRITEN 5, NEWTON-CONOVER 2
The Panthers — last season’s 2A state runner-up — and Red Devils played each other for the first time since Newton-Conover defeated them in a 2A state quarterfinal match in 2018.
Gerardo Rodriguez scored twice in the first half and David Franquiz added a hat trick in the second to put away the Red Devils.
After Newton-Conover’s Jesus Mejia was stopped in a couple of scoring chances early, the Panthers (1-0) began to break down a young Red Devils back line. In the seventh minute, Kevin Rivera-Rios' cross from the left corner deflected off a Newton-Conover defender to Rodriguez, who spanked in the shot from 10 yards out.
Fifteen minutes later, Franquiz got around defenders along the end line to the left of the net before a back pass set up Rodriguez for the goal.
Newton-Conover gained momentum later in the half and wowed the crowd as Benjamin Soto took a right to left cross from the corner and his whirling bicycle kick from 10 yards out was snatched by JT Goudas.
Soto eventually scored in the 35th minute on a penalty to make it 2-1.
However, Franquiz took over the second half to put the game away. Johnny Pineda’s corner kick found the head of Franquiz in the 51st minute for a tally. Four minutes later, Rivera-Rios outran a pair of defenders and outfought the keeper for a ball to the left of the next. The play set up Franquiz at the top of the 18-yard box for the score. Franquiz finished the scoring in the 58th minute with a blast from 30 yards out that found the right side of the net.
With a young defensive backfield and an inexperienced keeper, Hibriten coach Jim Blanton said the Panthers will rely on the playmaking skills of Franquiz (30 goals, 33 assists in 18 games last season), Rodriguez (26 goals) and Rivera-Rios (13 goals, 21 assists) to lead the team.
“They’ve got the experience of doing that and carrying the team with a strong defense behind them,” said Blanton. “We’ve got to focus on getting stronger defensively as a unit, not just the backline, but other units together.”
Newton-Conover's Brayan Maldonado-Guzman banged in a free kick in the 67th minute to complete the scoring.
Newton-Conover dropped to 0-3, with all three losses coming against playoff teams from a year ago. The Red Devils also lost 5-3 to Shelby last Wednesday and 5-1 at Hickory on Saturday.
“We’re a very young team,” said first-year coach Carlos Arias of his team, which started just three seniors Monday. “When we made the schedule, it was all about playing those teams to get ready for our conference and make the playoffs. That’s our goal right now.”