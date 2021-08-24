Tigers fall, Hibriten wins to open round-robin soccer tourney

However, Franquiz took over the second half to put the game away. Johnny Pineda’s corner kick found the head of Franquiz in the 51st minute for a tally. Four minutes later, Rivera-Rios outran a pair of defenders and outfought the keeper for a ball to the left of the next. The play set up Franquiz at the top of the 18-yard box for the score. Franquiz finished the scoring in the 58th minute with a blast from 30 yards out that found the right side of the net.

With a young defensive backfield and an inexperienced keeper, Hibriten coach Jim Blanton said the Panthers will rely on the playmaking skills of Franquiz (30 goals, 33 assists in 18 games last season), Rodriguez (26 goals) and Rivera-Rios (13 goals, 21 assists) to lead the team.

“They’ve got the experience of doing that and carrying the team with a strong defense behind them,” said Blanton. “We’ve got to focus on getting stronger defensively as a unit, not just the backline, but other units together.”

Newton-Conover's Brayan Maldonado-Guzman banged in a free kick in the 67th minute to complete the scoring.

Newton-Conover dropped to 0-3, with all three losses coming against playoff teams from a year ago. The Red Devils also lost 5-3 to Shelby last Wednesday and 5-1 at Hickory on Saturday.

“We’re a very young team,” said first-year coach Carlos Arias of his team, which started just three seniors Monday. “When we made the schedule, it was all about playing those teams to get ready for our conference and make the playoffs. That’s our goal right now.”